Giants Hire Shea Tierney at QB Coach; Team Interviews Mike Kafka for OC

REPORTS – SHEA TIERNEY HIRED AS NEW QUARTERBACKS COACH…

According to multiple sources, the New York Giants have hired Shea Tierney to be the team’s new quarterbacks coach. The 35-year old Tierney has served as the assistant quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills since 2020. His resume:

2020-2021: Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, Buffalo Bills

2018-2019: Offensive Assistant, Buffalo Bills

2016-2017: Offensive Analyst, University of Alabama

2013-2015: Football Analyst/Coaching Intern, Philadelphia Eagles

2011-2013: Offensive Graduate Assistant, North Carolina State University

REPORT – MIKE KAFKA TO INTERVIEW FOR OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR VACANCY…

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXMNFL, the New York Giants interviewed Mike Kafka in person today for the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy. The 34-year old Kafka haas served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2020, after serving two seasons as exclusively the quarterbacks coach of the Chiefs in 2018-2019.

It is believed that Head Coach Brian Daboll’s first preference for the position was Buffalo Bills Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ken Dorsey. But Dorsey accepted a promotion from the Bills to be their offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

The Giants are reportedly also interested in Houston Texans Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Pep Hamilton and Cleveland Browns Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O’Shea for the offensive coordinator vacancy.