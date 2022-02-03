Giants Reportedly Will Hire Mike Kafka as Offensive Coordinator

Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants are in the process of finalizing a contract with Mike Kafka that would make him the team’s offensive coordinator. The 34-year old Kafka has served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2020. His resume:

2020-2021: Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

2018-2019: Quarterbacks Coach, Kansas City Chiefs

2017: Offensive Quality Control Coach, Kansas City Chiefs

2016: Graduate Assistant, Northwestern University

Pro Experience: Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (2010–2012), New England Patriots (2013), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Minnesota Vikings (2015), Tennessee Titans (2015), Cincinnati Bengals (2015)

Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, Northwestern University (2006-2009)

The Giants reportedly interviewed Kafka on Wednesday. The team also was interested in Houston Texans Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Pep Hamilton (interviewed on Tuesday) and Cleveland Browns Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O’Shea (interviewed on Thursday).