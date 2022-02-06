Giants Hire Andy Bischoff as TE Coach; Teryl Austin Stays with Steelers

NEW YORK GIANTS HIRE TIGHT ENDS COACH…

According to FootballScoop, the New York Giants have hired Andy Bischoff as the team’s new tight ends coach. The 51-year old Bischoff served in the same roll with the Houston Texans in 2021. His resume:

2021: Tight Ends Coach, Houston Texans

2018-2020: Assistant Tight Ends Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2016-2017: Offensive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens

2015: Offensive Quality Control Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2013-2014: Tight Ends Coach/Staff Coordinator, Chicago Bears

2010-2012: Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach/Assistant to the Head Coach, Montreal Alouettes

2008-2009: Running Backs Coach/Offensive Quality Control Coach, Montreal Alouettes

2004-2007: Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)

2000-2003: Co-Offensive Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)

1998-1999: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)

1993-1997: Offensive Line Coach, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)

TERYL AUSTIN STAYS WITH STEELERS…

Teryl Austin, who the Giants interviewed on Saturday for the team’s defensive coordinator vacancy, has decided to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 56-year old Austin has served as the senior defensive assistant and secondary coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. The Steelers are now promoting him to defensive coordinator.

The Giants have interviewed at least three other candidates for the defensive coordinator position, including Don “Wink” Martindale, Sean Desai, and Jim Schwartz.

The 58-year old Martindale served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens since 2018. On January 21, Martindale and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh decided to mutually part ways. The Giants interviewed Martindale in early January 2020 for their head coaching vacancy before hiring Joe Judge.

The 38-year old Desai served as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears in 2021, after being promoted from safeties coach (2019-2020). He was not retained when the Bears fired Head Coach Matt Nagy.

The 55-year old Schwartz was the senior defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans in 2021. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2020. The Giants requested permission to interview Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy in January 2018.

GIANTS FAIL TO LAND NOTRE DAME RUNNING BACK COACH…

According to multiple sources, the Giants attempted to lure University of Notre Dame Running Backs Coach Deland McCullough to serve in the same capacity with their organization. The Giants apparently offered the 49-year old McCullough a contract that would have made him one of the highest paid running backs coaches in the NFL, but McCullough has decided to remain with the Fighting Irish.