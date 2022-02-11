NEW YORK GIANTS ANNOUNCE SEVEN POSITION COACHES…

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired the following seven position coaches:

Quarterbacks Coach Shea Tierney

Running Backs Coach DeAndre Smith

Wide Receivers Coach Mike Groh

Tight Ends Coach Andy Bischoff

Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano, Jr.

Defensive Line Coach Andre Patterson

“They’re all intelligent, dependable, good character, team-first people who are experts in their subject matter, can teach well and explain the details of their positions,” Head Coach Brian Daboll said. “I think there’s an important part of developing a staff and bringing a staff together in terms of personality and fit, so we’re happy with the guys that we’ve hired to this point. I’d say we’ve taken our time making decisions and really being methodical with our approach. We weren’t going to rush anything. Just take each case day by day.

“I think what you try to do when you’re putting together a staff, whether that be an offensive staff in a smaller form or the entire staff, you try to put together a group of people that will complement one another, whether that’s experience, whether that’s energy, whether that’s detail, whether that’s passion. You don’t want to have a cookie cutter approach and hire everybody that’s exactly the same. I think that you have to offset blind spots.”

Tierney’s Resume:

2020-2021: Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, Buffalo Bills

2018-2019: Offensive Assistant, Buffalo Bills

2016-2017: Offensive Analyst, University of Alabama

2013-2015: Football Analyst/Coaching Intern, Philadelphia Eagles

2011-2013: Offensive Graduate Assistant, North Carolina State University

Born: October 19, 1986

Smith’s Resume:

2019-2021: Running Backs Coach, Texas Tech University

2018: Running Backs Coach, Utah State University

2017: Running Backs Coach, University of North Carolina

2016: Running Backs Coach, Purdue University

2013-2015: Running Backs Coach, Syracuse University

2012: Running Backs Coach, University of New Mexico

2010-2011: Running Backs Coach, University of Illinois

2009: Running Backs Coach, University of Nevada at Las Vegas

2008: Running Backs Coach, University of New Mexico

2005-2007: Running Backs Coach, Miami (OH) University

2001-2004: Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Assistant, Northern Illinois University

1999-2000: Quarterbacks Coach, Indiana State University

Pro Experience: Quarterback, Calgary Stampeders (1992)

Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, Southwest Missouri State University (1987-1990)

Groh’s Resume:

2020-2021: Wide Receivers Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2018-2019: Offensive Coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles

2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Philadelphia Eagles

2016: Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach, Los Angeles Rams

2013-2015: Wide Receivers Coach, Chicago Bears

2011-2012: Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Alabama

2010: Quarterbacks Coach, University of Louisville

2009: Offensive Graduate Assistant, University of Alabama

2006-2008: Offensive Coordinator, University of Virginia

2005: Quarterbacks Coach/Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Virginia

2003-2004: Quarterbacks Coach/Wide Receivers Coach, University of Virginia

2001-2002: Wide Receivers Coach, University of Virginia

2000: Offensive Assistant/Quality Control Coach, New York Jets

Pro Experience: Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens (1996), Rhein Fire (1997)

Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Virginia (1992-1995)

Born: December 19, 1971

Bischoff’s Resume:

2021: Tight Ends Coach, Houston Texans

2018-2020: Assistant Tight Ends Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2016-2017: Offensive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens

2015: Offensive Quality Control Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2013-2014: Tight Ends Coach/Staff Coordinator, Chicago Bears

2010-2012: Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach/Assistant to the Head Coach, Montreal Alouettes

2008-2009: Running Backs Coach/Offensive Quality Control Coach, Montreal Alouettes

2004-2007: Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)

2000-2003: Co-Offensive Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)

1998-1999: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)

1993-1997: Offensive Line Coach, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Center, University of South Dakota (1990-1994)

Born: December 8, 1970

Johnson’s Resume:

2019-2021: Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills

2018: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2015-2017: Tight Ends Coach, Oakland Raiders

2014: Assistant Offensive Line, Detroit Lions

2013: Tight Ends Coach, Detroit Lions

2012: Tight Ends Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars

2010-2011: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills

2005-2009: Offensive Line Coach, Indiana University

2004: Offensive Line Coach, Miami University (Ohio)

1999-2003: Tight Ends Coach, Miami University (Ohio)

1997-1998: Defensive Line Coach, University of Akron

1995-1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Akron

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Miami University (Ohio) (1992-1994)

Born: 1973

Sparano’s Resume:

2021: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Carolina Panthers

2017-2020: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars

2015-2016: Tight Ends Coach, Buffalo Bills

2014: Offensive Assistant, New York Jets

2012-2013: Intern, New York Jets

2011: Offensive Quality Control Coach, Miami Dolphins

2010: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, Hartford Colonials

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Defensive End, University of Albany (2006-2009)

Born: October 22, 1986

Patterson’s Resume:

2021: Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings

2020: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings

2014-2019: Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings

2013: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach, Florida International University

2010-2012: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, University of Texas at El Paso

2008-2009: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach, University of Nevada at Las Vegas

2007: Offensive Line Coach, Regis Jesuit High School (CO)

2005-2006: Defensive Line Coach, Denver Broncos

2003-2004: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns

2000-2002: Defensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys

1998-1999: Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings

1997: Defensive Assistant, New England Patriots

1994-1996: Head Coach, California Polytechnic State University

1992-1993: Defensive Line Coach, Washington State University

1990-1991: Defensive Line Coach, Cornell University

1989: Defensive Coordinator, Western Washington University

1988: Defensive Line Coach, Weber State University

1987: Head Coach, St. Monica Catholic High School (CA)

1983-1986: Defensive Coordinator, Renton High School (WA)

1982: Graduate Assistant, University of Montana

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Contra Costa College (1978-1980), University of Montana (1981)

Born: June 12, 1960

LAURA YOUNG NAMED DIRECTOR OF COACHING OPERATIONS…

The Giants have announced that Laura Young will be the team’s director of coaching operations. She becomes the first female in Giants’ history to be considered a member of the coaching staff. According to the team’s press release, Young will be “involved in every aspect of football operations, including coordinating/organizing practice, as well as game day operations.”

“She’ll have her hands all over the organization in terms of the coaching side,” Head Coach Brian Daboll said. “She’s with me every step of the way. She’s a rock star really, and I feel very fortunate that I get to work with her each day because she provides just a tremendous amount of support and value to really everyone, but myself the most, I would say. She’s smart, there’s really not a job she can’t do and a job she won’t do. That’s her mindset. Very humble, egoless, but driven, smart. I just think she’s the best.”

Young’s resume: