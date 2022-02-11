NEW YORK GIANTS ANNOUNCE SEVEN POSITION COACHES…
The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired the following seven position coaches:
- Quarterbacks Coach Shea Tierney
- Running Backs Coach DeAndre Smith
- Wide Receivers Coach Mike Groh
- Tight Ends Coach Andy Bischoff
- Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson
- Assistant Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano, Jr.
- Defensive Line Coach Andre Patterson
“They’re all intelligent, dependable, good character, team-first people who are experts in their subject matter, can teach well and explain the details of their positions,” Head Coach Brian Daboll said. “I think there’s an important part of developing a staff and bringing a staff together in terms of personality and fit, so we’re happy with the guys that we’ve hired to this point. I’d say we’ve taken our time making decisions and really being methodical with our approach. We weren’t going to rush anything. Just take each case day by day.
“I think what you try to do when you’re putting together a staff, whether that be an offensive staff in a smaller form or the entire staff, you try to put together a group of people that will complement one another, whether that’s experience, whether that’s energy, whether that’s detail, whether that’s passion. You don’t want to have a cookie cutter approach and hire everybody that’s exactly the same. I think that you have to offset blind spots.”
Tierney’s Resume:
- 2020-2021: Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2018-2019: Offensive Assistant, Buffalo Bills
- 2016-2017: Offensive Analyst, University of Alabama
- 2013-2015: Football Analyst/Coaching Intern, Philadelphia Eagles
- 2011-2013: Offensive Graduate Assistant, North Carolina State University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
- Born: October 19, 1986
Smith’s Resume:
- 2019-2021: Running Backs Coach, Texas Tech University
- 2018: Running Backs Coach, Utah State University
- 2017: Running Backs Coach, University of North Carolina
- 2016: Running Backs Coach, Purdue University
- 2013-2015: Running Backs Coach, Syracuse University
- 2012: Running Backs Coach, University of New Mexico
- 2010-2011: Running Backs Coach, University of Illinois
- 2009: Running Backs Coach, University of Nevada at Las Vegas
- 2008: Running Backs Coach, University of New Mexico
- 2005-2007: Running Backs Coach, Miami (OH) University
- 2001-2004: Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Assistant, Northern Illinois University
- 1999-2000: Quarterbacks Coach, Indiana State University
- Pro Experience: Quarterback, Calgary Stampeders (1992)
- Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, Southwest Missouri State University (1987-1990)
Groh’s Resume:
- 2020-2021: Wide Receivers Coach, Indianapolis Colts
- 2018-2019: Offensive Coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles
- 2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Philadelphia Eagles
- 2016: Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach, Los Angeles Rams
- 2013-2015: Wide Receivers Coach, Chicago Bears
- 2011-2012: Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Alabama
- 2010: Quarterbacks Coach, University of Louisville
- 2009: Offensive Graduate Assistant, University of Alabama
- 2006-2008: Offensive Coordinator, University of Virginia
- 2005: Quarterbacks Coach/Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Virginia
- 2003-2004: Quarterbacks Coach/Wide Receivers Coach, University of Virginia
- 2001-2002: Wide Receivers Coach, University of Virginia
- 2000: Offensive Assistant/Quality Control Coach, New York Jets
- Pro Experience: Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens (1996), Rhein Fire (1997)
- Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Virginia (1992-1995)
- Born: December 19, 1971
Bischoff’s Resume:
- 2021: Tight Ends Coach, Houston Texans
- 2018-2020: Assistant Tight Ends Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2016-2017: Offensive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens
- 2015: Offensive Quality Control Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2013-2014: Tight Ends Coach/Staff Coordinator, Chicago Bears
- 2010-2012: Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach/Assistant to the Head Coach, Montreal Alouettes
- 2008-2009: Running Backs Coach/Offensive Quality Control Coach, Montreal Alouettes
- 2004-2007: Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)
- 2000-2003: Co-Offensive Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)
- 1998-1999: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)
- 1993-1997: Offensive Line Coach, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (MN)
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Center, University of South Dakota (1990-1994)
- Born: December 8, 1970
Johnson’s Resume:
- 2019-2021: Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2018: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts
- 2015-2017: Tight Ends Coach, Oakland Raiders
- 2014: Assistant Offensive Line, Detroit Lions
- 2013: Tight Ends Coach, Detroit Lions
- 2012: Tight Ends Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars
- 2010-2011: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2005-2009: Offensive Line Coach, Indiana University
- 2004: Offensive Line Coach, Miami University (Ohio)
- 1999-2003: Tight Ends Coach, Miami University (Ohio)
- 1997-1998: Defensive Line Coach, University of Akron
- 1995-1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Akron
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Miami University (Ohio) (1992-1994)
- Born: 1973
Sparano’s Resume:
- 2021: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Carolina Panthers
- 2017-2020: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars
- 2015-2016: Tight Ends Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2014: Offensive Assistant, New York Jets
- 2012-2013: Intern, New York Jets
- 2011: Offensive Quality Control Coach, Miami Dolphins
- 2010: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, Hartford Colonials
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Defensive End, University of Albany (2006-2009)
- Born: October 22, 1986
Patterson’s Resume:
- 2021: Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
- 2020: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
- 2014-2019: Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
- 2013: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach, Florida International University
- 2010-2012: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, University of Texas at El Paso
- 2008-2009: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach, University of Nevada at Las Vegas
- 2007: Offensive Line Coach, Regis Jesuit High School (CO)
- 2005-2006: Defensive Line Coach, Denver Broncos
- 2003-2004: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns
- 2000-2002: Defensive Line Coach, Dallas Cowboys
- 1998-1999: Defensive Line Coach, Minnesota Vikings
- 1997: Defensive Assistant, New England Patriots
- 1994-1996: Head Coach, California Polytechnic State University
- 1992-1993: Defensive Line Coach, Washington State University
- 1990-1991: Defensive Line Coach, Cornell University
- 1989: Defensive Coordinator, Western Washington University
- 1988: Defensive Line Coach, Weber State University
- 1987: Head Coach, St. Monica Catholic High School (CA)
- 1983-1986: Defensive Coordinator, Renton High School (WA)
- 1982: Graduate Assistant, University of Montana
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Contra Costa College (1978-1980), University of Montana (1981)
- Born: June 12, 1960
LAURA YOUNG NAMED DIRECTOR OF COACHING OPERATIONS…
The Giants have announced that Laura Young will be the team’s director of coaching operations. She becomes the first female in Giants’ history to be considered a member of the coaching staff. According to the team’s press release, Young will be “involved in every aspect of football operations, including coordinating/organizing practice, as well as game day operations.”
“She’ll have her hands all over the organization in terms of the coaching side,” Head Coach Brian Daboll said. “She’s with me every step of the way. She’s a rock star really, and I feel very fortunate that I get to work with her each day because she provides just a tremendous amount of support and value to really everyone, but myself the most, I would say. She’s smart, there’s really not a job she can’t do and a job she won’t do. That’s her mindset. Very humble, egoless, but driven, smart. I just think she’s the best.”
Young’s resume:
- 2017-2021: Coordinator of Player Services, Buffalo Bills
- 2015-2017: Manager of Football Administration Services/Assistant to the Head Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2014: Manager of Football Administrative Services, New York Jets
- 2009-2013: Assistant to the Head Coach, New York Jets
- 2004-2008: Executive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens
