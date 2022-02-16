 

New York Giants Hire Two More Defensive Coaches

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants (December 5, 2021)

Dexter Lawrence – © USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired two more assistant coaches:

  • Assistant Defensive Line Coach Bryan Cox
  • Defensive Assistant Kevin Wilkins

Cox’s Resume:

  • 2014-2016: Defensive Line Coach, Atlanta Falcons
  • 2012-2013: Defensive Line Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 2011: Pass Rush Coach, Miami Dolphins
  • 2009-2010: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns
  • 2006-2008: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, New York Jets
  • Pro Experience: Pro Experience: Linebacker, Miami Dolphins (1991-1995), Chicago Bears (1996-1997), New York Jets (1998-2000), New England Patriots (2001), New Orleans Saints (2002)
  • Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, Western Illinois University (1987-1990)
  • Born: Born: February 17, 1968

Wilkins’ Bio:

  • 2021: Defensive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens
  • 2017-2020: Football Video Operations Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens
  • 2015-2016: Video Intern, Baltimore Ravens
  • Pro Experience: None
  • Collegiate Experience: None

