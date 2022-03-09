New York Giants Sign Offensive Lineman Matt Gono

According to multiple media sources, the New York Giants have signed offensive lineman Matt Gono to a 1-year contract.

The 25-year old, 6’4”, 305-pound Gono was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He only played in five games with no starts his first two years in Atlanta. In 2020, Gono played in all 16 games, with four starts, including three at right tackle and one at left guard.

The Falcons placed a 2nd-round free agent tender on him in March 2021, but Gono missed the entire 2021 season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. The Falcons released him in January.