NEW YORK GIANTS CUT RILEY DIXON…

The New York Giants have terminated the contract of punter Riley Dixon, who was due to count $3.12 million against the 2022 salary cap. The move saves the team $2.8 million against the cap, with $320,556 in dead money.

Dixon averaged 44.4 yards per punt with a net of 39.5 yards per punt in 2021. Both averages were in the bottom tier of the league. He was better with punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 24.

The 6’5”, 226-pound Dixon was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He was named to the All-Rookie team. The Giants traded with the Broncos for Dixon in April 2018, giving the Broncos a conditional 7th-round draft pick.

GIANTS WILL NOT RE-SIGN ELI PENNY…

According to multiple press reports and the player himself, the Giants will not re-sign fullback Eli Penny, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent next week.

Penny has served as the team’s primary fullback for the last four seasons. In 2021, Penny played in all 17 games, with three starts. He played 13 percent of offensive snaps 62 percent of special teams snaps (eight special teams tackles). Penny carried the ball 24 times for 99 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The 6’1”, 250-pound Penny was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cardinals after the 2016 NFL Draft. The Giants signed Penny off of the Practice Squad of the Arizona Cardinals in September 2018. He has played in 61 regular-season games for the Giants with seven starts.