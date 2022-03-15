NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN TYROD TAYLOR…

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor (Houston Texans). The deal is reportedly a 2-year, $11 million contract with incentives that could raise it to $17 million.

The 32-year old, 6’1”, 217-pound Taylor was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has spent time with the Ravens (2011-2014), Buffalo Bills (2015-2017), Cleveland Browns (2018), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2020), and Texans (2021). Taylor has played in 78 regular-season games with 53 starts, completing 61 percent of his passes for 10,736 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He has also rushed the ball 361 times for 2,001 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and 19 touchdowns. Most of his starting experience came during a 3-year stretch with Bills where he started 43 games. Taylor started six games for the Texans in 2021, completing 61 percent of his passes for 966 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor made the Pro Bowl in 2015. He is 26-25-1 in games started.

GIANTS DO NOT TENDER KYLE MURPHY…

The Giants have not tendered offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent on Wednesday. This means the team is unlikely to want to re-sign Murphy.

The Giants signed Murphy as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Practice Squad in early September and then signed to the 53-man roster in mid November. Murphy did not play in a regular-season game in 2020. The Giants placed Murphy on Injured Reserve in August 2021 with an ankle injury that he suffered in the first preseason game.