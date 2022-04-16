New York Giants 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Guards/Centers

GUARDS / CENTERS

90+: All Pro Projection

85+: Pro Bowl Projection

81-84: 1st rounder – Should be able to play right away

79-80: 2nd rounder – Should be able to rotate right away – Year 2 starter

77-78: 3rd rounder – Should be able to rotate by end of rookie year – Year 2/3 starter

74-76: Early Day 3 – Special Teams – Future backup/possible starter

71-73: Mid Day 3 – Special Teams – Future backup / gamble starter

68-70: Late Day 3 – Back end of roster / Practice Squad / Development guy

65-67: Preferred UDFA

60-64: Undrafted FA

1: Zion Johnson – Boston College – 6’3/312

Grade: 85

Fifth year senior from Bowie, MD. Started for three seasons at Boston College after transferring from Davidson College, where he spent two seasons as a starter. First team All-ACC in 2021 and second team in 2019 as a guard, third team in 2020 as a left tackle. Johnson projects inside at the next level after playing both tackle and guard throughout his career. He also saw some snaps at center during Senior Bowl week. The two-time team captain looks pro-ready across the board. His power that stems from an enormous lower body and long, thick arms with heavy hands will seamlessly handle NFL power right away. He is technically sound and very smart when it comes to lateral awareness and adjustments. The blue-collar blocker does the little things right and it will cover up the slight natural athleticism issues he has. He should be a year one starter at any of the inside positions, preferably guard.

*When you are looking for a general of the offensive line, a guy that will lead the group of five and a guy that just quietly shows up week after week and gets the job done, and a guy that you know will be a professional on and off the field, Johnson is the example. A former 0-star (yes, 0-star) high school recruit now ends up one of the top 10 players in his draft class. I’ve never had that before. Johnson is a plug and play guard (or center) that can fit into any blocking scheme. He is one of the most mature and hardworking players in the class and will bring the interior of a line to another level right away. Put this kid in the starting lineup week one and you’re set for a decade.

2: Kenyon Green – Texas A& M – 6’4/323

Grade: 82

Summary: Junior entry from Humble, Texas. Three-year starter that evolved into a 2-time All Time All American, 1st Team in 2021. Also earned 2nd Team All SEC honors in 2020, 1st Team in 2021. Green played right guard as a true freshman in 2019 before shifting to left guard as a sophomore. Because of injuries, he played every position along the line other than center as a junior. Green’s versatility is a plus, but his most ideal spot will reside inside. He has elite power and strength that shows up most often in the running game. He gains a constant vertical push off the line which is created by an explosive upper body paired with tremendous thickness below the waist. He is not the ideal natural athlete when it comes to agility and lateral movement, but he is no slouch in that department. A lot of his issues seem to be more technique-based than ability-based. He needs a more mindful and intentional first step. With good coaching and a constant approach to honing his skill set, Green has the ability to be a top-notch guard in the league in time. He simply won’t be a fit for some schemes that require a lot of lateral movement. If he finds the right spot, he will be a difference maker.

*Green impressed me a ton in 2021. I never projected (and still don’t) him to the outside but I’ll tell you what, he can play out there if a team needed him to. Inside, Green has dominant traits. There is not a lineman in this class capable of moving guys the way Green can. If NYG truly wants more personality up front, more brute strength and power, Green is a guy worth looking at if they end up trading down a bit. The one concern I have, however, is the body. He looked awful at the combine. I’m not overly concerned with it (after all, it is a freakin’ lineman, not a bodybuilding contest), but it did not have the look of someone that has been working his tail off. That in combination with some of the sloppiness in his techniques kept him out of the 85+ tier for me. But when it comes to upside and what he can do for a line, he is a credible potential Pro Bowler.

3: Tyler Linderbaum – Iowa – 6’2/296

Grade: 81

Summary: Junior entry from Solon, IA. Three-year starter after an accomplished wrestling and shot-put high school career. Ended his tenure at Iowa as a 1st Team All American and Rimington Trophy winner in addition to being named a finalist for both the Rotary Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy respectively. The 3-time All Big 10 honoree and 2021 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year will be an immediate starter in the NFL. His game best suits an offense that employs zone blocking scheme. His natural quickness and agility while maintaining body control and leverage is a weapon in the running game. He can reach players and angles that many centers cannot. Linderbaum is a force on the move that will win battles against both defensive linemen and linebackers alike. There is some bad tape on him when it comes to pass protection and power blocking straight ahead. He plays light and lacks a sturdy anchor. Teams will need to offer him help in those situations and he will need to improve his overall technique there, as he too often loses his center of mass and will face the ground. Linderbaum is week 1, year 1 starter that will likely be a long time leader of an offensive line.

*There are a ton of similarities to Vikings starting center Garrett Bradbury here. The size and quickness, the strength and weaknesses, the pro-readiness, the limited ceiling. Linderbaum has always had a late first round label for me. The fact he is going to struggle against NFL power if he is left alone on an island should worry some at least a little bit. You do not want your center to lose the positional battle near the goal line and/or short yardage. I do think he can be “good enough” in that department, though. When it comes to what he can do on the move, he truly can move like Jason Kelce from the Eagles. That speed and suddenness is a weapon in the right blocking scheme.

4: Cameron Jurgens – Nebraska – 6’3/303

Grade: 80

Fourth-year junior entry from Beatrice, NE. Third-team All-Big 10 in 2021. After beginning his career as a tight end, he moved to center full time prior to the 2019 season. When it comes to speed and overall athleticism, Jurgens stands out on tape. He can burst post-snap in any direction and make solid contact with targets in-line and in space. Zone blocking schemes where linemen are required to move laterally in a hurry will be drawn to him. The issue, initially, will be a lack of power and sustainability. He will need time to enhance his anchor-strength and grip. If that develops and he continues to improve his feel for angles, Jurgens can be a quality starting center.

*I moved Jurgens up quite a bit from November to now. The initial look was a 3rd/4th rounder. After the secondary tape review, he was boosted to round 2-3. Now, after his impressive pre-draft process I think he is a sure-thing second rounder. It would not surprise me one bit to see him go ahead of Linderbaum. He is a better athlete, he is bigger across the board, he is still somewhat new to the offensive line, and there is more tenacity to his play style. The risk here is that he needs to prove he knows what to do with his technique. He is all over the place at times with his feet and hands, they just don’t play in cohesion with each other. The ability is there, but it does not always show up. He needs a spot where he can sit for a year, continue to add mass, and make the steps thoughtless/more natural. NYG presents a nice situation for him. Keep this one in mind as a potential excellent value for day 2.

5: Sean Rhyan – UCLA – 6’5/321

Grade: 79

Summary: Junior entry from Ladera Ranch, California. Three-year starter that capped his career off earning 1st Team All-Pac 12 honors. Rhyan, the grandson of a pro boxer and former big time rugby player played left tackle for the Bruins, is a prime candidate to move inside at the next level where he could thrive. He does not have the ideal length and lower body looseness for tackle, but he is no slouch athletically at the small warts in his would be easier to hide inside. Rhyan has a unique skill set and background to go along with tree-trunk thighs and excellent hand accuracy. He is rarely caught off balance, shows a strong mental understanding of the game, and will provide a sturdy presence inside with gap control as both a run and pass blocker. This is a pocket protector that will rarely ever lose ground and the experience he does have outside only increases his value.

*Rhyan has a very interesting background. The blend of accomplishments as a rugby player and thrower in track and field are two pieces of the puzzle that one needs to consider when projecting his talent level in the NFL. He has some of the biggest hands you’re ever gonna see and it shows up on tape. When it comes to squaring a defender up and truly locking on, Rhyan stands out among all the blockers in the class. He may be the guy I trust the most in that department. He played well in limited head-to-head snaps against Thibodeaux and it just came down to his elite anchor, body control, and hand strength. I’ve always thought he would be an ideal fit at guard. You won’t ever see him get pushed back. It will be a new position, however, and there could be some issues as a lateral mover that he needs to fix before being thrown into the mix. If NYG ignores the interior in rounds 1-2, Rhyan will be on my short list round 3, no question. Ideal fit here in NY.

6: Darian Kinnard – Kentucky – 6’5/322

Grade: 77

Summary: Senior entry from Knoxville, TN. Three-year starter full time and also started two games as a true freshman. First team All-SEC and All-American in 2021, second team All-SEC and third team All-American in 2020. Kinnard plays a powerful game that complements his long, dense frame very well. He is not the most athletically gifted athlete, and he knows it. He understands the value of his initial punch, angles, and timing. The mental capacity he shows and the trust he has in himself made him a productive blocker in the SEC. Kinnard will likely move inside at the next level. He moves a bit too sluggish up the edge in pass protection and the outside foot plays too soft. His hand striking, stoutness, and mental game can be a solid fit for a gap-scheme as a starter within a couple years.

*It was pretty clear to me after watching just one tape on Kinnard that he was going to need to play inside. He just can’t seem to get his feet off the ground well enough in a kick slide to secure an edge against credible defenders. I actually think it was a good thing that he played in the SEC, by far the fastest conference in college football. If he had played in the Big 10 or the Pac-12, his tape may have convinced some he could possibly play out there. I always have to keep in mind the level of competition when evaluating one’s play. That is why, with my limited time, I always try to get the tape on these guys when the face off against other future NFL’ers. Kinnard can be a starting guard in year two. Let him re-learn some techniques, get used to different space demands, and try to improve the agility just a little bit.

7: Joshua Ezeudu – North Carolina – 6’4/308

Grade: 76

Summary: Fourth-year junior entry from Lawrenceville, GA. Three-year starter that earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in 2021, second-team in 2020. Because of injuries and inconsistent play throughout the entire line, Ezeudu was moved around often. Throughout his career he played every spot along the line with some of his best tape coming from his snaps at left tackle. His top position will be inside at guard but that kind of versatility can boost his stock a bit. Ezeudu excels with his hands and displays quick feet, always a good place to start. The natural top-end athletic ability is limited, however, and it shows up when he needs to adjust laterally. His knee bend is inconsistent and there is a recoil in his reaction-times because of it. If he can improve some lower body techniques, there are some quality traits to work with.

*When looking to add offensive linemen early day three, I love the idea of getting a guy that has credible experience and ability at multiple spots. There is no question Ezeudu projects best to guard, but I do think he could be a swing tackle if needed. So many teams have depth issues there. You see a guy or two go down with an injury and all of the sudden the entire offense needs to change. Ezeudu looks pro ready on most levels. His movement just seems a step too slow right now but I think he is better than over half the backups in the league right now. Throw in the versatility and I think it is a brilliant pick if he can be had in the right slot.

8: Luke Fortner – Kentucky – 6’4/307

Grade: 76

Summary: Sixth-year senior from Sylvania, OH. Three-year starter that spent two of those seasons at both guard spots before transitioning to the middle in 2021. Fortner brings a credible level of interior versatility to the table that can help fill the back end of an offensive line’s depth chart. His experience at both guard spots along with center will create an opportunity for a team to knock out multiple roles with one player. In relation to his level of play, Fortner shows a strong understanding of spacing, angles, and anchoring. He does not have immense hand strength and is an average athlete at best as a pass protector. His upside may never reach that of a reliable starter, but he should be able to hang as a backup for multiple spots.

*Fortner will turn 24 just a couple weeks after the draft. Another guy that brings some versatility to the table, albeit all inside. Still very valuable for where I think you can get him in the draft. NYG did a solid job of bringing in some quality, dependable interior blockers in free agency. The issue? You can’t expect even an above average ceiling and 3 of the 4 signings are on one-year deals. Fortner is a name worth looking at day three for sure.

9: Cole Strange – Chattanooga – 6’5/307

Grade: 75

Summary: Sixth year senior from Knoxville, TN. Five-year starter that earned All-Southern Conference honors three straight seasons, including first team in both 2020 and 2021. Two-time winner of the Jacobs Blocking Award, given to the top offensive lineman in the Southern Conference. Strange primarily played guard in college but did shift to tackle and guard due to injuries throughout his career at times. The technician with a never-quit mentality shows an intriguing skill set for teams that use a zone blocking scheme. He gets off the ball with such sudden movement in his hands and feet. He has an ability to latch on to his target with an inside position and low pad level while on the move that can be a true difference maker up front. His overall mass and power are not yet pro ready, but the other pieces are so well in place that he should give decision makers confidence that he can be a starter within one to two years.

*Strange turns 24 right around the start of training camp. This is a really interesting prospect. He graded out elite in workouts and watching him at the Senior Bowl increased by outlook on him. I only had 2 games on him from his regular season play, less than ideal. This dude is a fighter and plays with tremendous twitch. I think he will need to stay at center, but I do see a scenario where he plays guard in a zone-heavy scheme. I wish I had more on him but someone I spoke with said he could be a surprise day two pick.

10: Ed Ingram – LSU – 6’3/327

Grade: 75

Fifth year senior from DeSoto, TX. Four-year starter that has seen time at both guard positions but has not played on the right side since 2017. Second team All-SEC in 2021. Ingram is not a fancy prospect, but one that checks all the boxes when it comes to his level of play and overall effectiveness. He plays with a boxer’s mentality as a run blocker. One that fires off the ball and will deliver an accurate, violent punch to gain the initial advantage. His wide and long frame with natural knee bend gives him a very high floor to work with play to play. Combine that with his experience and visual intelligence on the field, Ingram appears to be one of the safer bets to start at some point and provide a steady level of play.

*I don’t see a high ceiling here, but I do see someone that gives a team exactly what they expect. Ingram is a tough and gritty dude with tremendous upper body pop. So many scouts and coaches want to see a kid with the hands. The hands that strike hard, stifle a defender, and stick. Ingram does all of that. When his base is balanced, he is very sturdy there too. He just shows inconsistencies with the feet that need to be cleaned up. There is an arrest on his record too that will require extra screening.

11: Zach Tom – Wake Forest – 6’4/304

Grade: 75

Fifth year senior from Prairieville, LA. Three-year starter that spent two seasons at left tackle, two at center. Honorable mention All-ACC in 2019 inside, first team in 2021 on the outside. Tom is going to move to guard or center at the next level. His intelligence and athleticism stand out in a big way. Tom gets out of his stance in a hurry and gets that vital initial step down before the defender moves on a routine basis. Add in the wide base and plus-balance habits he is a blocker with a commonly high blocking grade. He simply does not have a lot of losses on tape. Tom does need to add more core strength to handle pro interior linemen so he can stay stiffer against the bull rush and that will take time. This is a smart kid that can take on the leader-of-the-line role at center within his rookie contract.

*I do project Tom to the inside, but I’ll tell you what. Watching his tape from 2021 makes me think there is an outside shot someone will see him as a tackle. He moves well enough, he measured in less than ideal but still, good enough. This is a very smart kid that handles himself well on the field. I am impressed with how well he stays square even when he initially loses. Tom is the kind of guy you want directing traffic. If he can just get a little bigger, he has starter potential or he can be the valuable backup that is behind everybody on the depth chart. I mean everybody.

12: Marquis Hayes – Oklahoma – 6’5/318

Grade: 72

Summary: Fifth year senior from Maryland Heights, CO. Three-year starter that brings immense talent and tools to the table. Hayes measures in at prototype levels and has an explosive style of play. He gets off the ball in a hurry, does damage on initial contact, and has the ability to recover. Hayes’ issues have a lot to do with correctable technique and timing mistakes. He will often lean too much from the waist, hindering his ability to move his feet and stay square to his target. If he gets with the right coach and really applies himself, he can be a quality starter at the next level, but it will take some time.

*There is a major draw to the tool set here. Hayes has a lot of attractive tape and he showed some it at the Senior Bowl. There are flashes of dominance. At that size, there is an upside many will want to tap into. I think there are natural bend issues that will show up too often. He has the look of a guy that just won’t be able to handle stunts and twists as a pass protector. The run blocking, notably in gap schemes, will be a draw. Someone will think they can fix him, and I bet he goes earlier than where I graded.

13: Thayer Munford – Ohio State – 6’5/316

Grade: 72

Summary: Senior entry from Cincinnati, OH. Four-year starter that earned All-Big 10 honors all four seasons, first team in both 2020 and 2021 at two different positions. Munford primarily played tackle for the Buckeyes but shifted to guard as a senior. He is one of the few prospects that could realistically project to both positions at the next level. He has the size and power to handle NFL linemen right away. His long, wide, and thick frame complements his hand-strike and ability to anchor well. The lack of sudden footwork and inaccurate hands are a cause for worry, however. Munford has had a ton of experience, yet still makes repeated mistakes when he is forced to react laterally. The tools are there for a coach to try and refine, but there are too many holes in his game to project anything more than a versatile backup which still does present value.

*I kept Munford inside because of the feet. I don’t see him fixing that issue well enough to maintain every down duty on the outside. Munford is a man-mover. He really is imposing and has the kind of grip strength that can handle the biggest and strongest the NFL has to offer. The body type and bend may be an issue at times. He has tools, just not the right blend. Maybe we see him back up a few spots for a few years and sees what he makes of himself.

14: Chris Paul – Tulsa – 6’4/323

Grade: 72

Fifth year senior from Houston, TX. Four-year starter that saw two years at guard and two at tackle. Second team all-AAC in 2020, honorable mention in 2021. Paul can project to both tackle and guard at the next level, but the lack of natural speed and fluidity may keep him inside predominantly. He can play a heavy game with his ability to anchor against power and get movement off the ball. Paul plays with disciplined and repeatable techniques with both his hands and feet, promoting a constant sense of control and balance. As he continues to develop his power and confidence with the initial hand strike, Paul can eventually be a starting caliber player. At the very least, he should be able to provide inside-out versatility as a backup. He is mechanically sound and big enough respectively to create a high-floor outlook.

*Paul is going to require patience before he can even be depended on, even as a backup. Remember, you go in to game day thinking these backups have a strong likelihood of playing. Paul will not be ready for that. He is raw but there is some natural, base-level talent that coaches will want to work with. If NYG goes OL early, I would love to see them get a kid like Paul day three to stash on the game day inactive list. This team is going to need more OL at this time next year.

15: Dylan Parham – Memphis – 6’3/311

Grade: 72

Summary: Fifth year senior from Carrollton, GA. Four-year starter, one of which was at right tackle and rest were split between both guard positions. Earned first team All-AAC honors in 2021. Parham brings the unique tool set to the table which can be viewed as a developmental project with a high ceiling or a project not worth gambling on. His natural bend and explosion jump off the screen, but both are inconsistent, and he does not always play to his physical strengths. Even though he is still relatively new to the offensive line compared to other prospects, Parham’s negatives arise on tape often. He fails to convert his speed into power and struggles to sustain quality contact with his hands. He can backup the interior spots with the long-term possibility of molding into a starter.

*The lack of consistency was maddening here. I am OK with the Day 3 grade when it comes to that kind of negative, but a few I have spoken with say he may be a day 2 pick. I would not endorse it at all. He does not latch on to his man, he gets soft, and his lower half is a mess. I see the athletic ability and there is enough quality tape and versatility to say “he can hang”. But, again, that screams day three to me and there are guys I would rather have in that tier. I bet he goes earlier than where I have him.

16: Spencer Burford – UTSA – 6’4/304

Grade: 71

Summary: Senior entry from San Antonio, TX. Three-year full-time starter that also started two games as a true freshman after being the first ever four-star recruit to sign with the program. Three-time All-Conference USA, first team in 2021. Burford is the cousin to former NFL players LaAdrian Waddle and Sam Hurd. He will likely move to guard at the next level because of the struggles he has with his lower body in space pass protection. He excels with power and upper body explosion, strong suits for the interior. Burford needs to refine his lower body techniques and make his knee bend more consistent because when he is lined up correctly, he is an absolute boulder that can screw himself into the ground. If he can be put into a situation that allows for 1-2 years of patience, he can out-perform where he is drafted.

*Yet another situation where, if NYG goes OL early, I am heavily intrigued by Burford. Just like Paul, a college tackle that has plus-length for the inside and has shown enough anchor to handle the power of tackles. In a pinch, he can shift to the outside and sorry to keep repeating myself, you need backups with versatility. I shouldn’t say need, that is simply what I prefer. I like how hoard Burford plays too. Very talented kid that, no disrespect to the UTSA program, will get a huge leap in the quality of coaching and training once in the NFL. Give him a year or two and I think they will have something.

17: Justin Shaffer – Georgia – 6’4/314

Grade: 71

Summary: Fifth year senior from Ellenwood, GA. Two-year starter that earned second team All-SEC honors in 2021. Shaffer is a square-built ox that best shows up in the running game. His ability to control a gap and finish off blocks after creating a new line of scrimmage was on display week after week during the season and at the Senior Bowl. Shaffer is a bully inside that can handle NFL size and power right now. His lower body issues, bend and agility, show up often in pass protection. Because of that, he will need to man a backup spot on the depth chart early on. If he develops in that area, he can be an eventual starter that will change the power presence of an offensive line.

*A fun kid to watch. Intense blocker that wants to put his man through the ground snap after snap. He will get the most out of himself. The question is, what is the actual ceiling here? The lateral movement and knee bend looks a couple tiers below where it needs to be and I don’t see much, if any, versatility. Shaffer will be attractive to gap schemes a pure power guy. He does create tremendous force but the inaccuracy of his hands and inability to adjust consistently may keep him off the field. He is worth a day three shot because there is immense power and decent straight line burst to work with.

18: Lecitus Smith – Virginia Tech – 6’3/314

Grade: 70

Summary: Fifth year senior from Fitzgerald, GA. Four-year starter that earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in each of his final three seasons. Smith is a densely built, fire hydrant body that can play explosive and powerful. He generates tremendous pop off the ball and couples it with a lot of desire, hustle, and grit. That is always a good place to start. Smith is rough around the edges when it comes to sustaining quality contact with his man as a pass blocker. He does not keep his feet chopping and the lateral adjustments are not there. He will need time to properly season, but a quality situation with patience can mold him into a quality backup in time.

*If you want some more personality up front, if you want the bruiser mentality, Smith can be a part of that culture. I loved my initial look at him and started thinking day 2/early day 3. The pass protection and lateral movement as a run blocker were red flags that popped up numerous times. Can it be fixed? He isn’t a poor athlete, but he will need time to figure things out. By all accounts Smith is a hard-working kid and humble enough to work on the craft. Not a bad fall-back option if some of my other day 3 targets don’t pan out in terms of availability.

19: Jamaree Salyer – Georgia – 6’3/321

Grade: 70

Summary: Senior entry from Atlanta, GA. Two-year starter that also was a heavy rotational player prior to. Second team All-SEC in 2021. Salyer is a team captain that has won awards for leadership and intangible qualities. He brings position versatility to the table, having seen snaps at all five spots along the offensive line over his career. His lack of speed and quickness will likely land him inside at the next level. Salyer is a top-heavy power presence that will fit best into a gap blocking scheme. He is a hard guy to move off his point and should be able to protect the passer well enough inside. His heavy movement and lack of natural bend below the waist are elements that need to be improved over time. He projects to be a quality backup presence at the next level.

*The intangibles are off the charts with Salyer. He brings a versatile tool and skill set respectively to the offensive line. He plays with immense power. He out-performed Aidan Hutchinson in their head-to-head matchups. There is a lot to like Salyer. But I have a hard time taking his lower body mechanics and technique and thinking he can hold up for a full snap load over a season. I would be fine with him on my depth chart, however. He is the kind of guy you feel OK with if your starter goes down. Again, not for an every week situation but you can hide some of his issues for a short time. I also believe he will be great for a locker room.

20: Logan Bruss – Wisconsin – 6’5/309

Grade: 70

Fifth year senior from Appleton, WI. Four-year starter that earned second team All-Big 10 honors in 2021, third team in 2020. Bruss has seen action at both guard and tackle for the Badgers, majority of which was outside. With that said, Bruss’ skill set best projects inside at the next level. He quickly gets off the ball and onto his man whether it is in-line or at the second level. The feisty fighter excels at staying square to his target which can somewhat hide his athletic shortcomings. His main issues arise in pass protection. The hands are late, and the sudden reactions are not good enough. He often gets walked back into the pocket and will not adjust well to secondary moves. Bruss has the attitude and power to play inside, and his lack of pure speed will not arise as often. He can be a valuable, versatile backup with the small but present potential of eventually starting at guard.

*Bruss does not have the ceiling that some of the guys in this tier have. That in mind, I think his floor is higher and I would bet money on the likelihood he stays in the league longer than at least a handful of the linemen graded above him. He has a pro-style to his game already. He really needs to enhance the lower body power and potential. The fear is he may already be maxed out there. I would draft him as a late day three guy and assume I have at 7th or 8th lineman locked up for a few years.

BEST OF THE REST

21: OC Dohnovan West – Arizona State – 6’3//296: 70

22: OG Ben Brown – Mississippi – 6’5/312: 70

23: OG Ja’Tyre Carter – Southern – 6’3/311: 70

24: OG Chasen Hines – LSU – 6’3/327: 70

25: OG Andrew Stueber – Michigan – 6’7/325: 70

26: OG Cordell Volson – North Dakota State – 6’6/315: 69

27: OC Dawson Deaton – Texas Tech – 6’5/306: 69

28: OC Alec Lindstrom – Boston College – 6’3/296: 69

29: OC Luke Wattenberg – Washington – 6’4/299: 68

30: OG Xavier Newman-Johnson – Baylor – 6’2/297: 68

31: OG Nick Zackelj – Fordham – 6’6/316: 68

32: OG Lewis Kidd – Montana State – 6’6/312: 68

33: OG Josh Rivas – Kansas State – 6’6/330: 68

34: OG Tyrese Robinson – Oklahoma – 6’3/317: 68

35: OG William Dunkle – San Diego State – 6’5/328: 67

NYG APPROACH

As I stated above, the additions of the veterans inside via free agency are more about avoiding the bottom from falling out. We really saw the floor come out from underneath this group in recent years. I think there is open competition for left guard between Lemieux, Douglas, Garcia, and a potential 2022 draft pick. Also keep in mind that Ikem Ekwonu, whom I have in the tackle group, could very well be that 2022 draft pick to start at guard. We also need to think beyond 2022, as all of those names noted (other than Lemieux and his bad knee) are free agents less than 12 months from now. Brian Daboll is big on ensuring the inside of this line is able to protect the passer. They need to anchor, and they need to be able to shift their weight laterally. In 2019, they drafted a college tackle and converted him to guard (Cody Ford). They also traded for a college tackle, Ryan Bates, that moved inside. Their center, Mitch Morse, was a college tackle. Their interior backups, Ike Boettger and Greg Mancz, both had extensive experience at tackle. If Daboll had an influence on what kind of linemen that team pursued for the inside, I have a strong feeling they will be using a pick on a tackle-turned guard. If Ekwonu is not that guy or they do select him and keep him at right tackle, you can look at several of these names and see a fit for that situation. Day 2 guys like Sean Rhyan, Darian Kinnard and Joshua Ezeudu. Day 3 names like Zach Tom (reminds me of Morse), Chris Paul, Spencer Burford, and Logan Bruss are the names that stand out to me. Another positive here is I fully expect a draftable player, two, or three at this spot to be there in the free agency period. This group of interior guys sets up nicely for what NYG needs, and is going to need, in the Daboll scheme.