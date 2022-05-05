Giants to Play Packers in London; Joe Schoen Hits the Airwaves

NEW YORK GIANTS TO PLAY GREEN BAY PACKERS IN LONDON…

While the full 2022 NFL regular-season schedule will not be released until May 12th, the NFL announced on Wednesday that the New York Giants will play the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 9th. This will be the third time in franchise history that the Giants have played a regular-season game in London. The first was in 2007 against the Miami Dolphins and the second in 2016 against the Los Angeles Rams.

JOE SCHOEN HITS THE AIRWAVES…

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen was interviewed by the following media outlets on Wednesday:

WFAN (Video)

NBC/Pro Football Talk (Video)

GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP ON MAY 13-15…

While the 9-week offseason program that began on April 4th continues, the New York Giants will hold a 3-day rookie mini-camp on May 13-15. Those in attendance will include the team’s 11 draft picks, signed undrafted rookie free agents, and tryout players.

ARTICLES…