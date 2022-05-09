Giants Cut James Bradberry, Add New Faces to Front Office

NEW YORK GIANTS CUT JAMES BRADBERRY…

As had been anticipated for some time, the New York Giants have terminated the contract of cornerback James Bradberry in a cost-cutting move. Bradberry was scheduled to count $21.864 million against the 2022 NFL salary cap. But cutting him, the Giants save $10.136 million against the cap with $11.728 million in dead money.

The Giants are now believed to be around $16.3 million under the cap, but the team needs around $12.8 million to sign the rookie class.

The New York Post is reporting that General Manager Joe Schoen has tried for months to trade Bradberry. He apparently had a couple of deals worked out, but they were contingent on Bradberry agreeing to a new contract with the team acquiring him. No new deal could be agreed upon so Bradberry was released.

Bradberry did not play as well in 2021 as he did in his first year with the Giants in 2020 when he made the Pro Bowl. Bradberry played in all 17 games with 16 starts (99 percent of all defensive snaps), and finished the season with 46 tackles, 17 pass defenses, four interceptions, and one fumble recovery. Those stats were comparable to his 2020 season, but Bradberry was not as consistently strong in coverage in 2021. He was also flagged five times. Bradberry was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Panthers.

REPORTS – GIANTS ADD TWO TO FRONT OFFICE…

While not officially announced, InsideTheLeague.com is reporting that the Giants have hired Dennis Hickey and Scott Hamel.

Hickey has extensive NFL experience, including:

2017-2022: senior college scout, Buffalo Bills

2014-2015: general manager, Miami Dolphins

2011-2013: director of player personnel, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2004-2010: director of college scouting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1998-2003: college scout, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1996-1997: pro personnel assistant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bergen Record is reporting that Hickey will serve as the Giants’ new assistant director of player personnel. Hickey worked with General Manager Joe Schoen in Miami and Buffalo.

Hamel has been a scout with the Chicago Bears since 2015. While his exact role is not yet known, The Bergen Record is reporting that Hamel will serve as an area scout for the Giants.

The Giants fired Director of College Scouting Chris Pettit, Senior Personnel Executive Kyle O’Brien, Senior Pro Scouting Executive Ken Sternfeld, and Senior Pro Scout/Football Systems Analyst Matt Shauger last week.