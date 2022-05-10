New York Giants Cut Four Players

The New York Giants have waived tight end Jake Hausmann, tight end Rysen John, offensive guard Wes Martin, and linebacker Omari Cobb.

Hausmann spent multiple stints on the Giants’ Practice Squad in 2021. The 6’4”, 255-pound Hausmann was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Detroit Lions after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Giants claimed Hausmann off of waivers from the Lions in early August 2021.

The Giants placed John on Injured Reserve in August 2021 with an ankle injury that he suffered in the preseason. The Giants originally signed John as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants waived/injured John in early September 2020 with a hamstring injury and then signed to the Practice Squad in late October 2020.

The Giants signed Martin off of the Practice Squad of the Washington Football Team in late September 2021. He ended up playing in seven games, with one start at left guard in Week 17. ]The 6’3”, 315-pound Martin was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington.

Cobb was signed to the Practice Squad in late September 2021. He was cut and re-signed to the Practice Squad in December. The 6’4”, 223-pound Cobb was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2020 NFL Draft.