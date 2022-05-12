Giants Officially Hire Four New Faces to Player Personnel Department

GIANTS HIRE FOUR NEW FACES TO PLAYER PERSONNEL DEPARTMENT…

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired four new people to the team’s personnel department:

Chris Rossetti is the new director of pro scouting.

is the new director of pro scouting. Dennis Hickey , as we previously reported, is the new assistant director of player personnel.

, as we previously reported, is the new assistant director of player personnel. Mike Derice is a new national scout.

is a new national scout. Scott Hamel, as we previously reported, is a new area scout (for the Southwest region).

Rossetti has spent the previous seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, first as a pro personnel assistant (2015), then as a pro scout (2016-2020), and finally as assistant director of pro scouting (2021). Before that, Rossetti spent three seasons (2012-2014) in the player personnel department of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

Hickey has extensive NFL experience including serving as pro personnel assistant, college scout, director of college scouting, and director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2013) as well as general manager for the Miami Dolphins (2014-2015), and senior national scout for the Buffalo Bills (2017-2022).

Derice has worked with the Indianapolis Colts since 2012, mostly as an area scout with a focus on the Northeast region.

Hamel has been a scout with the Chicago Bears since 2015 with experience as an area scout in the Midwest (2017-2020) and Southeast (2021) regions.

The Giants fired Director of College Scouting Chris Pettit, Senior Personnel Executive Kyle O’Brien, Senior Pro Scouting Executive Ken Sternfeld, and Senior Pro Scout/Football Systems Analyst Matt Shauger last week.

DANTE PETTIS SIGNS WITH BEARS…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent wide receiver Dante Pettis has signed with the Chicago Bears. Pettis was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021 and the 53-man roster in October. He was then placed on Injured Reserve in early November with a shoulder injury. Pettis played in three games, with no starts, and finished with 10 catches for 87 yards and one touchdown.

The 6’1”, 195-pound Pettis was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants claimed Pettis off of waivers from the 49ers in early November 2020. He played in the final two games of the season for the Giants, catching four passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.