MAY 26, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their sixth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday, and second one open to the media. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The four remaining OTA practices will be held on May 31-June 3. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 7-9.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Players wearing red jerseys because of injury issues included WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Richie James, WR Collin Johnson, LT Andrew Thomas, OC Nick Gates, OT Matt Peart, OL Jamil Douglas, DL Dexter Lawrence, ILB Blake Martinez, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, ILB Cam Brown, ILB T.J. Brunson, CB Rodarius Williams, and CB Darren Evans. Some of these players participated in practice on a limited basis, while others did not.

“(Thibodeaux will) be in a red jersey today along with some of the other guys,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “I’d say this with the red jersey guys, they are all making progress, taking it day-by-day, but they are all doing a good job of doing the rehab that they need to do, whatever that’s required of them… I think the red jersey guys are making progress and hopefully we’ll have everybody ready to go.”

WR Kenny Golladay was not wearing a red jersey, but he did not practice.

Not present were OT Matt Gono and PK Graham Gano.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Spirited practice for an OTA.

1st-Team OL: LT Joshua Ezeudu , LG Shane Lemieux , OC Jon Feliciano , RG Mark Glowinski , RT Evan Neal

2nd-Team OL: LT Korey Cunningham , LG Max Garcia , OC Ben Bredeson , RG Josh Revis , RT Marcus McKethan

1st-Team Defense (install session): DL Leonard Williams , DL Dexter Lawrence , OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux , OLB Azeez Ojulari , ILB Blake Martinez , ILB Tae Crowder , CB Adoree’ Jackson , CB Aaron Robinson , CB Darnay Holmes , S Xavier McKinney , S Julian Love

During team drills, DL Justin Ellis , OLB Jihad Ward , OLB Elerson Smith , and ILB Darren Beavers got work with the first team.

2nd-Team Defense (install session): DL Justin Ellis , DL David Moa , OLB Elerson Smith , OLB Oshane Ximines , ILB Carter Coughlin , ILB Micah McFadden , CB Zyon Gilbert , CB Michael Jacquet , CB Cor’Dale Flott , S Jarren Williams , S Dane Belton

3rd-Team Defense (install session): DL Jalyn Holmes , DL D.J. Davidson , OLB Tomon Fox , OLB Niko Lalos , ILB Cam Brown , ILB Justin Hilliard , CB Maurice Canady , CB Darren Evans , CB Khalil Dorsey , S Yusuf Corker , S Henry Black

In 7-on-7 drills, WR Wan’Dale Robinson made a twisting, highlight-reel grab of a deep ball from QB Daniel Jones against CB Aaron Robinson despite tight coverage.

made a twisting, highlight-reel grab of a deep ball from QB against CB despite tight coverage. CB Micheal Jacquet broke up a pass after a double move by WR Alex Bachman .

S Jarren Williams knocked away a deep pass.

knocked away a deep pass. Elerson Smith recovered a fumble knocked loose by LB Carter Coughlin on a QB Tyrod Taylor dump-off pass to a running back.

QB Tyrod Taylor threw a nice deep sideline pass to WR C.J. Board , and then followed that up with a big gain on a throw to WR David Sills on a crossing route. Taylor later connected on another deep pass to WR Alex Bachman .

threw a nice deep sideline pass to WR , and then followed that up with a big gain on a throw to WR on a crossing route. Taylor later connected on another deep pass to WR . QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to WR Darius Slayton off a double move on a deep-route over CB Adoree’ Jackson .

threw a touchdown pass to WR off a double move on a deep-route over CB . CB Adoree’ Jackson jumped an out-route on a pass from QB Daniel Jones intended for WR Richie James , who slipped on his break. Jackson picked off the ball and returned it for a touchdown.

jumped an out-route on a pass from QB intended for WR , who slipped on his break. Jackson picked off the ball and returned it for a touchdown. TE Daniel Bellinger received a lot of reps with the first team and continued to flash good route running and hands. He was very active, including catching two passes from QB Daniel Jones in 11-on-11 drills for 1st downs.

received a lot of reps with the first team and continued to flash good route running and hands. He was very active, including catching two passes from QB in 11-on-11 drills for 1st downs. WR David Sills bobbled a pass from QB Daniel Jones that was intercepted by S Xavier McKinney and returned for another defensive score.

bobbled a pass from QB that was intercepted by S and returned for another defensive score. OT Korey Cunningham and OLB Quincy Roche got into a fight, throwing punches.

RB Saquon Barkley was used in a variety of ways out of different formations and continues to be deployed as both a runner and receiver.

was used in a variety of ways out of different formations and continues to be deployed as both a runner and receiver. RB Matt Breida caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from QB Tyrod Taylor .

caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from QB . QB Tyrod Taylor broke off a long, zig-zag run which he might have scored on in a real game.

broke off a long, zig-zag run which he might have scored on in a real game. CB Maurice Canady broke up a pass in the end zone.

CB Aaron Robinson ended practice by breaking up a pass in the end zone.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

