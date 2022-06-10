Giants Sign Keelan Doss, Waive T.J. Brunson

The New York Giants have officially signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Keelan Doss, who participated as a tryout player during the team’s recently-completed mini-camp. To make room for Doss, the Giants waived linebacker T.J. Brunson.

The 26-year old, 6’3”, 204-pound Doss was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Raiders (2019-2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Atlanta Falcons (2021), and New York Jets (2021). Doss has played in nine regular-season games, all with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020 with two starts. He has caught 11 passes for 133 yards.

The Giants selected Brunson in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brunson spent most of the season on the inactive list, but he did play in five games, almost exclusively on special teams. He was credited with three tackles. The Giants placed Brunson on Injured Reserve in August 2021 with an ACL tear in his left knee that he suffered the first preseason game.