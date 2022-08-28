NEW YORK JETS 31 – NEW YORK GIANTS 27 …

In an entertaining preseason finale, the New York Giants lost the lead in the final moments of the contest, falling 31-27 to the New York Jets. The Giants finish the 2022 NFL preseason 2-1.

The Jets played their first-team starters into the 2nd quarter. On the other hand, the Giants sat most of their key starters on both sides of the football. The Jets held significant advantages in first downs (26 to 19), total net yards (431 to 307), and net passing yards (342 to 221).

The Jets received the ball to start the game and were able to drive to the Giants’ 39-yard line in eight plays. However, on the 10th-play, inside linebacker Micah McFadden forced a fumble after a reception that was recovered by fellow inside linebacker Austin Calitro.

After both teams exchanged punts, quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw an ill-advised pass on 3rd-and-13 that was intercepted by the Jets at the Giants’ 48-yard line. The Jets were only able to gain 17 yards, but it was enough to set up a successful 49-yard field goal. Jets 3 – Giants 0.

On Giants’ next possession, Taylor was knocked out of the game with a back injury on a play where he connected with tight end Daniel Bellinger for 25 yards. Davis Webb would play the rest of the game at quarterback for the Giants. Big Blue continued to move the ball on this drive and place kicker Ryan Santoso kicked a 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 early in the 2nd quarter.

The Giants took the lead on the Jets’ ensuing drive when quarterback Joe Flacco threw the ball right to Calitro, who returned the interception 35 yards for a touchdown. Giants 10 – Jets 3. The Jets responded with an 8-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mike White to wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The game was now tied 10-10.

The Giants punted twice and the Jets once before the Jets quickly drove 65 yards in five plays and 38 seconds at the end of the half to take a 17-10 halftime lead. White connected with wide receiver Jeff Smith for a 19-yard score.

The Giants received the ball to start the second half. Behind Davis Webb and running back Jashaun Corbin, the Giants managed to drive 75 yards in 12 plays. Corbin finished off this possession with a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 17-17.

The Jets gained a couple of first downs and then punted. The Giants put together a 9-play, 61-yard drive than ended with a well-executed 18-yard touchdown pass from Webb to tight end Austin Allen. The Giants regained the lead 24-17 early in the 4th quarter.

After exchanging punts, the Jets tied the game at 24-24 when they drove 80 yards in seven plays. Quarterback Chris Streveler hit wide receiver Denzel Mims for the 29-yard score. With 7:19 on the clock, the Giants began a field-goal drive that took five minutes off of the clock and moved the ball 44 yards in 10 plays. This set up Santoso for a 49-yard field goal that gave the Giants a 27-24 advantage near the 2-minute warning.

However, in dramatic fashion, the Jets were able win the game with a 10-play, 76-yard drive in one minute and forty seconds. The game-winning touchdown pass came on 4th-and-goal from the 5-yard line when Streveler hit wide receiver Calvin Jackson with 22 seconds on the clock. The Giants were only able to reach midfield before a last desperate Hail Mary pass fell incomplete to end the game.

Webb finished the game 30-of-38 for 202 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. The leading receivers were wideout Alex Bachman (6 catches for 27 yards) and Corbin (5 catches for 33 yards). Corbin was also the leading rusher with six carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Giants gave up over 400 yards and did not accrue a sack. They did force two turnovers, one resulting in a score.

Video highlights are available on YouTube.

HEALTHY SCRATCHES AND INJURY REPORT…

QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, OG Mark Glowinski, OT Evan Neal, OT Andrew Thomas, OT Roy Mbaeteka, DL Leonard Williams, DL Dexter Lawrence, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Darnay Holmes, S Xavier McKinney, and S Julian Love were healthy scratches from the game.

WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles’), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring?), WR C.J. Board (ribs), LG Shane Lemieux (foot), OG/OT Joshua Ezeudu (unknown), OC/OG Ben Bredeson (elbow), OL Garrett McGhin (unknown), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OLB Elerson Smith (ankle/foot), CB Rodarius Williams (unknown), S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone), and PK Graham Gano (concussion) did not play.

QB Tyrod Taylor (back) left the game in the 1st quarter and did not return. DT Jalyn Holmes (concussion) and TE Daniel Bellinger (concussion) left the game in the 2nd quarter and did not return.

POST-GAME REACTION…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media by Zoom on Monday.