Leonard Williams and Kadarius Toney Doubtful; Azeez Ojulari May Play

SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Tyrod Taylor (non-injury, personal); WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), and CB Justin Layne (concussion) did not practice on Saturday. Wan’Dale Robinson, Aaron Robinson, McCloud, and Lane have been officially ruled out of Monday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Toney and Williams are “doubtful” and Taylor will be available.

When asked about Toney before practice, Head Coach Brian Daboll responded, “It’s his hamstring still. We’re just trying to do right by the player, and he didn’t do anything for walkthrough, so we downgraded him… He won’t practice today.”

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) were limited in practice. Both are officially “questionable” for the game. “Improvement (by both),” said Daboll. “They’ve taken good steps. I think they are much better than they were the week before. Hopefully they’ll have a good day here, and we’re moving in the right direction with those guys.”

OC Jon Feliciano (shin), S Dane Belton (clavicle), and S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) fully practiced. All three are expected to play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Saturday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Sunday. The Giants host the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.