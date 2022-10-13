New York Giants Thursday Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

OCTOBER 13, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), TE Tanner Hudson (illness), OLB Jihad Ward (not injury related), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), S Tony Jefferson (foot), and S Jason Pinnock (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), TE/FB Chris Myarick (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck), and CB Darnay Holmes (quad) practiced on a limited basis.

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) full practiced.

The Giants practice again on Friday (11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.