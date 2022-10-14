Leonard Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson May Play on Sunday

OCTOBER 14, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), TE Tanner Hudson (illness), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), S Tony Jefferson (foot), and S Jason Pinnock (ankle) did not practice on Friday. Hudson is officially “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens; the other five players have been ruled out of the game.

“We’ll just keep on rehabbing (Toney),” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “I think he’s making progress. We’ll see where we’re at next week.”

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), TE/FB Chris Myarick (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck), and CB Darnay Holmes (quad) practiced on a limited basis. Ojulari is officially “doubtful” for the game while Robinson and Williams are “questionable.” Barkley, Myarick, Jackson, and Holmes are expected to play.

“I think Leonard has had a good week, I think he’s taking good steps,” said Daboll. “I think Azeez has, too. I think today is an important day for both of those guys. I’d say Leo is probably a little further ahead.”

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) full practiced and is expected to be available for the game on Sunday.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants host the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.