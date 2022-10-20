 

Thursday’s New York Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

Oct 202022
 
Julian Love, New York Giants (October 16, 2022)

OCTOBER 20, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), S Xavier McKinney (not injury related), and S Jason Pinnock (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), OT Andrew Thomas (elbow), OC Jon Feliciano (groin), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) practiced on a limited basis.

THE COACHES SPEAK…
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The Giants practice again on Friday (11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.

