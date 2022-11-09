Wednesday Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address Media

NOVEMBER 9, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) and RT Evan Neal (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) were limited in practice.

WR Richie James (concussion) fully practiced.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have terminated the Practice Squad contract of defensive lineman Aaron Crawford one day after they signed him. The 25-year old, 6’1”, 315-pound Crawford was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent most of his rookie season on the team’s Practice Squad and 2021 on Injured Reserve. Crawford suffered a groin injury in the 2022 preseason finale and received settlement when he was released from Injured Reserve in early September.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Thursday and return to practice on Friday.