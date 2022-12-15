Thursday Giants Injury Report; Elerson Smith Placed on Injured Reserve

DECEMBER 15, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), OLB Elerson Smith (Achilles), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and CB Nick McCloud (illness) did not practice on Thursday.

WR Richie James (concussion), TE Daniel Bellinger (rib), DL Leonard Williams (neck), and OLB Jihad Ward (concussion) were limited in practice.

LB Micah McFadden (neck/ankle) fully practiced.

ROSTER MOVES – ELERSON SMITH PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE…

The Giants have placed outside linebacker Elerson Smith on Injured Reserve, the fourth time this has occurred in his two seasons with the Giants. His season is over. TheAthletic is reporting that Smith will undergo surgery next week for a nagging bone spur near his Achilles. Smith was placed on Injured Reserve in late August 2022 with a foot injury and was activated off of IR in late October. He played in five games in 2022, accruing just three tackles. He also blocked a punt. The Giants drafted Smith in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Giants placed Smith on Injured Reserve in early September 2021 with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss all of training camp and the preseason. He was activated from Injured Reserve to the 53-man roster in early November. The team placed him on Injured Reserve again in early January 2022 with a neck injury. As a rookie, Smith played in eight games with no starts, finishing with just eight tackles, two quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

To replace that roster spot, the team signed defensive lineman Ryder Anderson to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. Anderson has played in three games this year with one start, being credited with three tackles and one sack. The Giants signed Anderson as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Giants also signed defensive lineman Jack Heflin to the Practice Squad. The 24-year old, 6’3”, 304-pound Heflin was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Green Bay Packers after the 2021 NFL Draft. He made the 53-man roster in 2021 but spent most of this year on the Packers’ Practice Squad. The Packers cut him on Tuesday. Heflin played in four regular-season games in 2021, being credited with one tackle.

