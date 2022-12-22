Landon Collins Promoted; Two Giants to Pro Bowl; Injury Report

DECEMBER 22, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OG Shane Lemieux (toe) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice on Thursday. Both have officially been ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

TE Nick Vannett (shoulder), OT Evan Neal (shoulder), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow), and DL Leonard Williams (neck) were limited in practice. All four players are expected to play.

WR Isaiah Hodgins (calf) fully practiced and is expected to play.

SAQUON BARKLEY AND DEXTER LAWRENCE VOTED TO PRO BOWL…

Two Giants have been voted to the Pro Bowl, including running back Saquon Barkley as a starter and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence as a reserve. This is the second time Barkley has been voted to the Pro Bowl, the first being during his rookie season in 2018. This is the first time Lawrence has been so honored.

Four other Giants were voted as alternates to the Pro Bowl, including placekicker Graham Gano (second alternate), left tackle Andrew Thomas and center Jon Feliciano (both third alternates), and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (fourth alternate).

GIANTS SIGN LANDON COLLINS TO THE 53-MAN ROSTER…

The Giants have signed inside linebacker Landon Collins to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. The Giants signed Collins to the Practice Squad in early October. Collins has played in three games for team this year, being credited with four tackles.

The team also re-signed inside linebacker Tae Crowder to the Practice Squad, two days after waiving him from the 53-man roster.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

LT Andrew Thomas (Video)

DL Dexter Lawrence (Video)

ILB/S Landon Collins (Video)

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Friday as the team travels to Minnesota to play the Vikings on Saturday afternoon.