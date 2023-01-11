Wednesday Giants Injury Report; Mike Kafka Drawing Interest

JANUARY 11, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OC Jon Feliciano (back), DL Leonard Williams (neck), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited in practice on Wednesday. “Yeah, I think everybody will practice,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “Maybe some will be more limited, but I’m encouraged where everybody’s at.”

S Xavier McKinney (fingers) fully practiced.

PANTHERS AND TEXANS INTERESTED IN MIKE KAFKA…

Media sources are reporting that the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are interested in interviewing New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka for their head-coaching vacancies. Teams are not allowed to interview Kafka until January 17th.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have re-signed defensive lineman Vernon Butler and signed wide receiver James Washington to the Practice Squad. Butler was cut from the Practice Squad last Friday.

The 26-year old, 5’11”, 216-pound Washington was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. After spending four years with the Steelers, Washington signed with the Dallas Cowboys in March 2022, but spent most of this season on Injured Reserve with a broken foot. The Cowboys cut him last Wednesday. Washington has played in 61 regular-season games with 25 starts, catching 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

To make room for these two players, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contracts of defensive lineman Jack Heflin and signed offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, who was on the Practice Squad, to a Reserve/Future contract, thus removing him from the Practice Squad. The 6’4”, 339-pound Kindley was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins waived him in August 2022 and the Giants signed him to the Practice Squad in October. Kindley has played in 29 regular-season games with 15 starts.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

NOTES…

The Giants are making their 33rd post-season appearance, which ties them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the third-highest total in NFL history, behind Green Bay and the Dallas Cowboys at 35 apiece.

The Giants are 24-25 all-time in the playoffs. They were 4-13 prior to the 1970 merger and are 20-12 since. In post-season play, the Giants are 12-9 at home, 8-15 on the road and 4-1 in neutral site Super Bowls. Since the merger, they are 8-4 at home, 8-7 as visitors, and 4-1 on neutral fields.

The Giants are 6-5 in Wild Card games (3-2 at home, 3-3 on the road), 5-6 in the divisional round (3-2 at home, 2-4 on the road), and 5-0 in conference championship games (2-0 at home, 3-0 on the road).

The Giants are 2-1 in the postseason vs. Minnesota. All three games were played in Giants Stadium.

Head coach Brian Daboll coached in 30 post-season games as an assistant coach – 24 with New England (nine appearances) and six with Buffalo (three appearances). Those teams were 23-7, including 4-1 in the Wild Card round and 5-0 in Super Bowls.

The Giants have rushed for a touchdown in a franchise-record 15 consecutive games.

Quarterback Daniel Jones led all qualified passers in the league with a 1.1 interception percentage in the regular season (a career-low five interceptions on a career-high 472 attempts).

The Giants’ six interceptions this season tied for the fewest ever by a playoff team, joining the 2004 Rams and 2021 Raiders.

Graham Gano made 29-of-32 field goal attempts (90.6%) and 32-of-34 extra point tries. Two of his missed field goals included a blocked kick vs. Carolina on September 18 and a 58-yarder into the wind on the last play of overtime in the 20-20 tie vs. Washington on December 4. He set a Giants record with eight field goals of 50+ yards, one more than he had in 2021.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:30PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.