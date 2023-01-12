 

Thursday Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

 Posted by
Jan 122023
 
Jason Pinnock, New York Giants (December 24, 2022)

Jason Pinnock – © USA TODAY Sports

JANUARY 12, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
WR Marcus Johnson (knee), RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited in practice on Thursday.

OC Jon Feliciano (back) and S Xavier McKinney (fingers) fully practiced.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The players practice again on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.

