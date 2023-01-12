Thursday Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

JANUARY 12, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
WR Marcus Johnson (knee), RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited in practice on Thursday.
OC Jon Feliciano (back) and S Xavier McKinney (fingers) fully practiced.
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka (Video)
- Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:
- RB Saquon Barkley (Video)
- WR Darius Slayton (Video)
- DL Dexter Lawrence (Video)
- DL Leonard Williams (Video)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Video)
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The players practice again on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.
