Good News on Injury Front for Giants; Two Make All-Pro

JANUARY 13, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Marcus Johnson (knee), OC Jon Feliciano (back), RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), S Xavier McKinney (fingers), and S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) fully practiced on Friday. All eight players are expected to be available for Sunday’s playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“(Neal will) be alright,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. The NFL Network is reporting that Neal suffered the ankle injury in practice on Thursday.

“(Jackson) did good,” said Daboll. “We’ll give him another day out here and hopefully it’s moving in the right direction.”

DEXTER LAWRENCE AND ANDREW THOMAS HONORED…

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas have been voted second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Vikings on Sunday in Minnesota.