Wednesday Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

Jan 182023
JANUARY 18, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (quad), ILB/S Landon Collins (ankle), CB Fabian Moreau (hip), and S Julian Love (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday.
CB Adoree’ Jackson (back) and S Jason Pinnock (abdomen) fully practiced.
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka (Video)
- Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:
- RB Saquon Barkley (Video)
- WR Isaiah Hodgins (Video)
- WR Kenny Golladay (Video)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Video)
- OLB Azeez Ojulari (Video)
- CB Adoree’ Jackson (Video)
- S Xavier McKinney (Video)
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The players practice again on Thursday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.