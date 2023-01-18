 

Wednesday Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants (January 15, 2023)

JANUARY 18, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (quad), ILB/S Landon Collins (ankle), CB Fabian Moreau (hip), and S Julian Love (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday.

CB Adoree’ Jackson (back) and S Jason Pinnock (abdomen) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The players practice again on Thursday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.

