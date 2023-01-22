Kafka Interviews; Giants Sign 10; Players Talk About Future

COLTS INTERVIEW MIKE KAFKA…

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they completed their interview with New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kakfa for their head-coaching vacancy.

GIANTS SIGN 10 PLAYERS TO RESERVE/FUTURE CONTRACTS…

The New York Giants have signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts. All 10 players were on the team’s Practice Squad:

RB Jashaun Corbin

WR Jaydon Mickens

WR Kalil Pimpleton

WR Makai Polk

TE Dre Miller

OT Korey Cunningham

OT Devery Hamilton

DT Vernon Butler

CB Zyon Gilbert

S Trenton Thompson

The Giants signed OG Solomon Kindley to a reserve/future contract on January 11. He had also been on the Practice Squad.

The Athletic is reporting that OT Roy Mbaeteka turned down a reserve/future contract offer from the Giants. Mbaeteka, a Nigerian, has chosen to return to the International Pathway Program (IPP), which assures him of being on some team’s Practice Squad for three years. Mbaeteka, who was with the Giants in training camp, only spent part of the year on New York’s Practice Squad as a conventional Practice Squad player.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media on Monday.