Giants Awarded Two Compensatory Picks; Team Re-Signs Jarrad Davis

GIANTS AWARDED TWO COMPENSATORY PICKS…

The New York Giants have been awarded 5th and 7th-round compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft due to their free agent losses last offseason. The picks are the 172nd and 254th overall selections.

The Giants now have 11 draft picks in the upcoming draft:

1st round (25th overall)

2nd round (57th overall)

3rd round (89th overall)

3rd round (100th overall; compensatory pick from Kansas City Chiefs)

4th round (128th overall)

5th round (160th overall)

5th round (172nd overall; compensatory pick)

6th round (209th overall; from Kansas City Chiefs)

7th round (240th overall; from Baltimore Ravens)

7th round (243rd overall)

7th round (254th overall; compensatory pick)

GIANTS RE-SIGN JARRAD DAVIS…

The Giants have officially re-signed inside linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Giants signed Davis to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Detroit Lions in late December 2022. He was pressed into service immediately, starting the regular-season finale and the two playoff games at inside linebacker. In those three contests, he was credited with 18 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and two quarterback hits. Davis was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Lions. He has spent time with the Lions (2017-2020, 2022) and New York Jets (2021). Davis has played in 68 regular-season games with 51 starts.