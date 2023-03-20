JON FELICIANO SIGNS WITH 49ers…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent center Jon Feliciano has signed a 1-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Feliciano is the third unrestricted free agent to depart from the team this offseason, joining center/guard Nick Gates and safety Julian Love.

The Giants signed Feliciano in March 2022 after he was cut by the Buffalo Bills. The Giants converted him from guard to center, where he started 15 regular- and two post-season games, missing one game due to a neck injury and the other a healthy scratch in the regular-season finale. Feliciano had an up-and-down year. His veteran presence and knowledge of Brian Daboll’s offense helped the offensive team. While he brought a toughness, feistiness, and grittiness to the line, his athletic limitations proved to be an issue against better opponents. Feliciano was also flagged six times (four holding, one ineligible downfield, and one taunting penalty).

The 6’4”, 325-pound Feliciano was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He signed as a free agent with the Bills in March 2019. Feliciano has now played in 97 regular-season games with 54 starts. He is a versatile player who can play both guard positions and center.

For a listing of the team’s free agents, see the New York Giants 2023 Free Agency Scorecard.

GIANTS ADD CORNERBACK…

The Giants have signed cornerback Leonard Johnson, a cornerback from Duke University who tore the ACL in one of his knees while training before the 2022 NFL Draft. Because of the injury, Johnson went undrafted and did not sign with any NFL team last year.

DARIUS SLAYTON PRESS CONFERENCE…

Wide receiver Darius Slayton, who the Giants re-signed as an unrestricted free agent, addressed the media on Monday. The transcript of this press conference is available in The Corner Forum, while the video is available on YouTube.