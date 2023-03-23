Giants Sign Jamison Crowder; Jaguars Sign Henry Mondeaux

GIANTS SIGN JAMISON CROWDER…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder (Buffalo Bills) to a reported 1-year contact.

The 29-year old, 5’9”, 177-pound Crowder was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He has spent time with Washington (2015-2018), New York Jets (2019-2021), and Buffalo Bills (2022). In eight NFL seasons, Crowder has played in 100 regular-season games with 51 starts, catching 415 passes for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns. He only played in four games in 2022 due to a broken ankle that he suffered in Week 4. Crowder lacks ideal size, but he has been a productive slot receiver. Crowder also has experience returning punts.

JAGUARS SIGN HENRY MONDEAUX…

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux away from the New York Giants. Mondeaux was not tendered by the Giants as a potential restricted free agent, thus making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Giants signed Mondeaux to the Practice Squad in September 2022 and the 53-man roster in November 2022. He ended up playing in 11 regular-season games with four starts, being credited with 16 tackles. Mondeaux played 33 percent of defensive snaps in games that he appeared. The 6’5”, 280-pound Mondeaux was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New Orleans Saints after the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Saints (2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-2022). The Steelers waived him in late August 2022. Mondeaux has played in 37 NFL games with six starts, accruing just 37 tackles and two sacks. He is mainly a run defender who lacks the athletic ability to make flashy plays.

