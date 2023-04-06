New York Giants Sign J. C. Hassenauer

The New York Giants have reportedly signed center J. C. Hassenauer, who was not tendered as a potential restricted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers, thus making him an unrestricted free agent.

The 27-year old, 6’2”, 295-pound Hassenauer was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Atlanta Falcons after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was cut before the season started in 2018 and signed with the Steelers in April 2019, cut in August, and then re-signed in November. From 2020-2022, Hassenauer played in 45 regular-season games for the Steelers with seven starts, five at center and two at left guard. He also started one playoff game at center. Hassenauer is viewed mainly as a steady, reliable back-up.

