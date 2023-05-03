GIANTS MAKE CHANGES TO SCOUTING DEPARTMENT…

The New York Giants have made a number of changed to their collegiate scouting and pro personnel scouting departments.

First, the team has parted ways with Steven Price and D.J. Boisture. Price was hired by the previous regime in May 2021 as a pro personnel manager. The new regime demoted him to pro personnel scout a year later. Boisture had served as a college scout for the Giants since 2016 and was the team’s area scout for the western part of the country. Before that he was a pro personnel intern for the team.

Other changes:

, who had served as the team’s BLESTO scout for three seasons, is now an area scout. Is is not clear if he is replacing D.J. Boisture in the west, Marquis Pendleton in the northeast, or Marcus Cooper in the southeast. Two area scouting positions remain open. Justin Markus, who had served as a scouting assistant for the Giants, is now the team’s BLESTO college scout.

For an overview of the current positions, see the New York Giants Team Administration section of the website.