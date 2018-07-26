JULY 26, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their first full-team summer training camp practice on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT – GIANTS STILL EVALUATING SAM BEAL…

Not practicing on Thursday were defensive tackle Damon Harrison (unknown), defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list), and cornerback Sam Beal (shoulder).

“We’re evaluating what’s happening with (Beal),” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “He was out here – and you saw him the last day of the rookie camp. He’s got a little thing going on with his shoulder that might need to get fixed…We knew there were some issues with his shoulder when we drafted him…Possibly (out for the season) – we’ll see.”

“(McIntosh) was going through a medical issue coming out,” said Shurmur. “We’re trying to get that rectified. We’ll just try to get him out there as quickly as possible.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

First-team offensive line: left tackle Nate Solder , left guard Will Hernandez , center Jon Halapio , right guard Patrick Omameh , and right tackle Ereck Flowers .

, left guard , center , right guard , and right tackle . Second-team offensive line: left tackle Nick Becton , left guard John Greco , center Brett Jones , right guard John Jerry , and right tackle Chad Wheeler .

, left guard , center , right guard , and right tackle . Third-team offensive line: left tackle Malcom Bunche , left guard Nick Gates , center Evan Brown , right guard Chris Scott , and right tackle Jarron Jones .

, left guard , center , right guard , and right tackle . First-team defense: defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson , nose tackle Robert Thomas , defensive end B.J. Hill , outside linebacker Kareem Martin , inside linebacker Alec Ogletree , inside linebacker B.J. Goodson , outside linebacker Olivier Vernon , cornerback Janoris Jenkins , strong safety Landon Collins , free safety Darian Thompson , and cornerback Eli Apple .

, nose tackle , defensive end , outside linebacker , inside linebacker , inside linebacker , outside linebacker , cornerback , strong safety , free safety , and cornerback . Second team defense: defensive end Kerry Wynn , nose tackle A.J. Francis , defensive end Josh Mauro , outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter , inside linebacker Mark Herzlich , inside linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong , outside linebacker Connor Barwin , cornerback B.W. Webb , safety Andrew Adams , safety Curtis Riley , and cornerback Donte Deayon .

, nose tackle , defensive end , outside linebacker , inside linebacker , inside linebacker , outside linebacker , cornerback , safety , safety , and cornerback . Third-team defense: defensive end Josh Banks , nose tackle Tyrell Chavis , defensive end Kristjan Sokoli , outside linebacker Avery Moss , inside linebacker Calvin Munso n, inside linebacker Thurston Armbrister , outside linebacker Jordan Williams , cornerback Grant Haley , safety Michael Thomas , safety Orion Stewart , and cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris .

, nose tackle , defensive end , outside linebacker , inside linebacker n, inside linebacker , outside linebacker , cornerback , safety , safety , and cornerback . Quarterback Kyle Lauletta underthrew a deep ball, allowing cornerback Eli Apple to recover and punch the ball out from the intended receiver, Amba Etta-Tawo , who had beaten Apple deep.

underthrew a deep ball, allowing cornerback to recover and punch the ball out from the intended receiver, , who had beaten Apple deep. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins blanketed wide receiver Cody Latimer twice in a row. Then quarterback Eli Manning underthrew Latimer deep and Jenkins picked it off.

blanketed wide receiver twice in a row. Then quarterback underthrew Latimer deep and Jenkins picked it off. Tight end Evan Engram blew past safety Landon Collins , made a one-handed catch, and scored. The Giants had Engram lining up quite a bit outside.

blew past safety , made a one-handed catch, and scored. The Giants had Engram lining up quite a bit outside. Tight end Jerell Adams also made a one-handed reception on a crossing route.

also made a one-handed reception on a crossing route. Returning punts were wide receivers Kalif Raymond and Odell Beckham, Jr.

and Cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris broke up a few passes in 11-on-11 team drills.

broke up a few passes in 11-on-11 team drills. Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. saw quite a few snaps from the slot position.

saw quite a few snaps from the slot position. Quarterback Davis Webb threaded the needle on a pass to tight end Jerell Adams .

threaded the needle on a pass to tight end . Linebacker Alec Ogletree was very active, including defending a number of passes.

was very active, including defending a number of passes. After practice, Odell Beckham, Jr. worked with fellow wideout Cody Latimer. Quarterback Eli Manning also threw passes to Beckham after practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS PRESIDENT/CEO JOHN MARA…

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

