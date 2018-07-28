JULY 28, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held third first full-team summer training camp practice on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Saturday were defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list), cornerback Sam Beal (out for the season – shoulder), and tight end Garrett Dickerson (hamstring).

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. made one of his trademark one-handed catches in the corner of the end zone.

made one of his trademark one-handed catches in the corner of the end zone. Wide receiver Cody Latimer beat cornerback Eli Apple on a post route for a 40-yard touchdown.

beat cornerback on a post route for a 40-yard touchdown. Quarterback Davis Webb threw a perfect sideline pass to wide receiver Kalif Raymond for a 35-yard gain.

threw a perfect sideline pass to wide receiver for a 35-yard gain. Andrew Adams was the first-team safety along with Landon Collins .

was the first-team safety along with . Linebacker Olivier Vernon flashed off of the edge against left tackle Nate Solder for what would have been a sack.

flashed off of the edge against left tackle for what would have been a sack. Linebacker Kareem Martin beat tight end Evan Engram for what would have been a sack as well.

beat tight end for what would have been a sack as well. Linebacker Connor Barwin made a tackle for a loss. Barwin and linebacker Lorenzo Carter gave second-team tackles Nick Becton and Chad Wheeler problems.

made a tackle for a loss. Barwin and linebacker gave second-team tackles and problems. Safety Michael Thomas was untouched on a blitz to “sack” quarterback Davis Webb .

was untouched on a blitz to “sack” quarterback . Running back Saquon Barkley caught a low swing pass from quarterback Eli Manning and turned it into a nice gain with some nifty moves after the catch.

caught a low swing pass from quarterback and turned it into a nice gain with some nifty moves after the catch. Cornerback Donte Deayon intercepted an underthrown post pass from quarterback Davis Webb , as Webb was being pressured by linebacker Lorenzo Carter . Deayon later broke up another pass.

intercepted an underthrown post pass from quarterback , as Webb was being pressured by linebacker . Deayon later broke up another pass. Running back Saquon Barkley caught two touchdown passes during 7-on-7 red zone drills. Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. also had a TD catch during these drills.

caught two touchdown passes during 7-on-7 red zone drills. Wide receiver also had a TD catch during these drills. Defensive end Kerry Wynn received some reps with the first-team nickel defense.

received some reps with the first-team nickel defense. Defensive lineman A.J. Francis was consistently disruptive.

was consistently disruptive. Linebackers Avery Moss and Romeo Okwara gave the third-team tackles problems.

and gave the third-team tackles problems. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins usually blankets his opponent, but wide receiver Hunter Sharp got some separation on him twice.

usually blankets his opponent, but wide receiver got some separation on him twice. Quarterback Kyle Lauletta threw a deep ball to wide receiver Marquis Bundy , who out-fought cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris for the ball.

threw a deep ball to wide receiver , who out-fought cornerback for the ball. Connor Barwin worked with fellow linebackers Lorenzo Carter, Avery Moss, and Jordan Williams after practice.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Saturday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…