ANNUAL BBI CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN HAS BEGUN…
Our annual contribution campaign has begun. Big Blue Interactive (BBI) relies on voluntary donations from our readers to supplement our advertising revenue in order to stay in business. Please consider helping out! Every dollar matters. For more information, see our 2018 Big Blue Interactive Contribution Campaign page.
AUGUST 1, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…
The New York Giants held their sixth first full-team summer training camp practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.
GIANTS CLAIM VICTOR SALAKO OFF OF WAIVERS…
The New York Giants have claimed offensive tackle Victor Salako off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year old, 6’5”, 316-pound Salako was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Practice Squads of both the Eagles and Browns in 2017. Salako has good size but lacks ideal athleticism.
To make room for Salako, the Giants waived offensive tackle Jarron Jones, who was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft. The Giants cut him in September 2017, but re-signed him June 2018 after he had spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.
INJURY REPORT…
Not practicing on Wednesday were safety Curtis Riley (hamstring), cornerback Donte Deayon (hamstring), linebacker Thurston Armbrister (unknown), tight end Garrett Dickerson (hamstring), and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list).
PRACTICE NOTES…
Some snippets from various media sources:
- Linebacker Olivier Vernon beat left tackle Nate Solder around the edge to “sack” quarterback Eli Manning.
- Darian Thompson teamed with Landon Collins as the first-team safeties. When the Giants went to “dime” coverage, the extra corners were William Gay and B.W. Webb.
- Second-team defense included Grant Haley and Teddy Williams at corner and Michael Thomas in the slot.
- Chad Wheeler practiced at second-team left tackle today with Nick Becton at second-team right tackle, flipping from where they had been lining up.
- John Jerry was working with the third team at right tackle.
- Quarterback Davis Webb threw a perfect deep pass to wide receiver Kalif Raymond for a 40-50 yard gain between cornerback Grant Haley and safety Andrew Adams.
- Quarterback Kyle Lauletta hit wide receiver Marquis Bundy deep down the left sideline.
- Returning kickoffs were Hunter Sharp, Wayne Gallman, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, and Odell Beckham, Jr.
- Left tackle Nate Solder did a good job of picking up a blitz by linebacker Alec Ogletree.
- Linebacker Mark Herzlich slammed wideout Kalif Raymond after a short catch over the middle.
- Linebacker Alex Ogletree tipped a pass from quarterback Eli Manning that was intercepted by safety Landon Collins and returned for a touchdown during the 2-minute drill.
- Defensive end B.J. Hill expertly sniffed out a screen pass for running back Saquon Barkley and tackled him for a loss.
- Quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. worked together after practice.
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- OC Jon Halapio (Giants.com Insider Video)
- NT Damon Harrison (Video)
ARTICLES…
- Giants’ Davis Webb and his many binders: Inside the QB’s maniacal note-taking and filing system by Ryan Dunleavy for NJ.com
- Meet the QB mentoring Giants’ Davis Webb, Kyle Lauletta on staying sharp without game reps (not Eli Manning) by Ryan Dunleavy for NJ.com
- Everything is changing — again — for Giants’ forgotten RB by Ethan Sears of The New York Post
- Doughnuts and dinners: Inside the bonding of Eli Manning’s new protectors by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- D-Line turns to “Snacks” for leadership by Michael Eisen of Giants.com
- Rookie B.J. Hill staking claim to starting job alongside Damon Harrison, Dalvin Tomlinson by Matt Lombardo for NJ.com
- The ‘dominant’ rookie Giants are grooming — fast by Zach Braziller of The New York Post
- The resurgence of Olivier Vernon at Giants training camp by Bob Glauber of Newsday
- Fear of missing out? Giants’ Avery Moss finally returns after hip surgery | ‘It feels like you are falling behind’ by Ryan Dunleavy for NJ.com
- Donte Deayon, an infectious enthusiasm and a third chance to make the Giants’ Week 1 roster by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Cut after Giants drafted Sam Beal, Kenneth Durden got his roster spot back and wants to keep it by Tom Rock of Newsday
- The Giants’ free safety battle runs four deep by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Orion Stewart lands with Big Blue after early NFL journey by Giovanni Annatelli of Giants.com
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.