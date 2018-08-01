ANNUAL BBI CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN HAS BEGUN…

AUGUST 1, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their sixth first full-team summer training camp practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

GIANTS CLAIM VICTOR SALAKO OFF OF WAIVERS…

The New York Giants have claimed offensive tackle Victor Salako off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year old, 6’5”, 316-pound Salako was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Practice Squads of both the Eagles and Browns in 2017. Salako has good size but lacks ideal athleticism.

To make room for Salako, the Giants waived offensive tackle Jarron Jones, who was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft. The Giants cut him in September 2017, but re-signed him June 2018 after he had spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Wednesday were safety Curtis Riley (hamstring), cornerback Donte Deayon (hamstring), linebacker Thurston Armbrister (unknown), tight end Garrett Dickerson (hamstring), and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list).

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Linebacker Olivier Vernon beat left tackle Nate Solder around the edge to “sack” quarterback Eli Manning .

beat left tackle around the edge to “sack” quarterback . Darian Thompson teamed with Landon Collins as the first-team safeties. When the Giants went to “dime” coverage, the extra corners were William Gay and B.W. Webb .

teamed with as the first-team safeties. When the Giants went to “dime” coverage, the extra corners were and . Second-team defense included Grant Haley and Teddy Williams at corner and Michael Thomas in the slot.

and at corner and in the slot. Chad Wheeler practiced at second-team left tackle today with Nick Becton at second-team right tackle, flipping from where they had been lining up.

practiced at second-team left tackle today with at second-team right tackle, flipping from where they had been lining up. John Jerry was working with the third team at right tackle.

was working with the third team at right tackle. Quarterback Davis Webb threw a perfect deep pass to wide receiver Kalif Raymond for a 40-50 yard gain between cornerback Grant Haley and safety Andrew Adams .

threw a perfect deep pass to wide receiver for a 40-50 yard gain between cornerback and safety . Quarterback Kyle Lauletta hit wide receiver Marquis Bundy deep down the left sideline.

hit wide receiver deep down the left sideline. Returning kickoffs were Hunter Sharp , Wayne Gallman , Saquon Barkley , Sterling Shepard , and Odell Beckham, Jr.

, , , , and Left tackle Nate Solder did a good job of picking up a blitz by linebacker Alec Ogletree .

did a good job of picking up a blitz by linebacker . Linebacker Mark Herzlich slammed wideout Kalif Raymond after a short catch over the middle.

slammed wideout after a short catch over the middle. Linebacker Alex Ogletree tipped a pass from quarterback Eli Manning that was intercepted by safety Landon Collins and returned for a touchdown during the 2-minute drill.

tipped a pass from quarterback that was intercepted by safety and returned for a touchdown during the 2-minute drill. Defensive end B.J. Hill expertly sniffed out a screen pass for running back Saquon Barkley and tackled him for a loss.

expertly sniffed out a screen pass for running back and tackled him for a loss. Quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. worked together after practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

