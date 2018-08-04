ANNUAL BBI CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN HAS BEGUN…

Our annual contribution campaign has begun. Big Blue Interactive (BBI) relies on voluntary donations from our readers to supplement our advertising revenue in order to stay in business. Please consider helping out! Every dollar matters. For more information, see our 2018 Big Blue Interactive Contribution Campaign page.

AUGUST 4, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their ninth first full-team summer training camp practice on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT – ELI APPLE HURTS KNEE…

Not practicing on Saturday were safety Curtis Riley (hamstring), cornerback Donte Deayon (hamstring), cornerback William Gay (hamstring), linebacker Thurston Armbrister (hamstring), and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list).

Cornerback Teddy Williams was still absent due to personal reasons.

Cornerback Eli Apple left practice early with an injury to his left knee. After practice, Apple was limping but said he was OK.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Running back Saquon Barkley did not take any reps during the team portion of practice. Jonathan Stewart and Wayne Gallman split first-team snaps at running back. Stewart flashed some speed and scored on an outside run when safety Landon Collins lost contain.

did not take any reps during the team portion of practice. and split first-team snaps at running back. Stewart flashed some speed and scored on an outside run when safety lost contain. Darian Thompson was starting at safety along with Landon Collins .

was starting at safety along with . Tight end Evan Engram was very active catching the football.

was very active catching the football. In 11-on-11 drills, quarterback Eli Manning lobbed a pass into the corner of the end zone where tight end Evan Engram made a leaping catch for the touchdown, beating safety Landon Collins .

lobbed a pass into the corner of the end zone where tight end made a leaping catch for the touchdown, beating safety . Quarterback Davis Webb threw a fade pass into the corner of the end zone to wide receiver Russell Shepard for a touchdown.

threw a fade pass into the corner of the end zone to wide receiver for a touchdown. Quarterback Eli Manning found wide receiver Sterling Shepard down the sideline for a long touchdown.

found wide receiver down the sideline for a long touchdown. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins intercepted a quarterback Eli Manning pass intended for wideout Kalif Raymond .

intercepted a quarterback pass intended for wideout . Cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris ripped the ball away from wide receiver Marquis Bundy for an incomplete pass. Lewis-Harris tallied at least four pass deflections on Saturday.

ripped the ball away from wide receiver for an incomplete pass. Lewis-Harris tallied at least four pass deflections on Saturday. Brett Jones received first-team snaps at center for the second day in a row, along with Jon Halapio .

received first-team snaps at center for the second day in a row, along with . Wide receiver Amba-Etta Tawo received some first-team snaps.

received some first-team snaps. Safety Michael Thomas picked off a pass from quarterback Davis Webb that deflected off of wideout Travis Rudolph .

picked off a pass from quarterback that deflected off of wideout . Quarterback Davis Webb rolled out to his right and completed a sideline pass to wideout Kalif Raymond .

rolled out to his right and completed a sideline pass to wideout . Safety Andrew Adams knocked away a quarterback Kyle Lauletta pass intended for wideout Russell Shepard .

knocked away a quarterback pass intended for wideout . Defensive end Kerry Wynn quickly penetrated into the backfield for a “sack.” Wynn had an active day.

quickly penetrated into the backfield for a “sack.” Wynn had an active day. Off a stunt, linebacker Kareem Martin also registered a “sack.”

also registered a “sack.” Linebacker Avery Moss “sacked” the quarterback off an inside rush. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter also had a sack during the 2-minute drill and was constantly disruptive during practice.

“sacked” the quarterback off an inside rush. Linebacker also had a sack during the 2-minute drill and was constantly disruptive during practice. During the 2-minute drill, quarterback Eli Manning found tight end Rhett Ellison for a 28-yard gain and then hit tight end Jerell Adams for a touchdown over safety Landon Collins on a fade route.

found tight end for a 28-yard gain and then hit tight end for a touchdown over safety on a fade route. During the 2-minute drill, quarterback Kyle Lauletta threw a bomb to wide receiver Jawill Davis, but he could not get the offense into the end zone.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…