NEW YORK GIANTS CUT ERECK FLOWERS, PROMOTE BRIAN MIHALIK…

As expected after yesterday’s news, the New York Giants have cut right tackle Ereck Flowers. The Giants were unable to find another team willing to trade for the player. To fill the vacant roster spot, the Giants signed offensive tackle Brian Mihalik to the 53-man roster from the team’s Practice Squad. The Giants also signed place kicker Marshall Koehn to the Practice Squad.

“(Mihalik) will be our swing tackle,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “Brian’s a guy, we’ve liked him all along, he’s been with us now for a while so he knows what we’re doing. He’s played in games for Detroit, and we’ve liked what we’ve seen in practice, and he’s gotten his promotion.”

Flowers was drafted in the 1st round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Giants. In his first three seasons, he started 46 games at left tackle. The Giants moved him to right tackle this offseason. He started the first two games of the season there before being benched for Chad Wheeler.

The 6’9”, 315-pound Mihalik was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. A collegiate defensive end converted to offensive tackle, Mihalik has spent time with the Eagles (2015), Pittsburgh Steelers (2016), and Detroit Lions (2016-2017). Mihalik played in 15 games with two starts for the Lions in 2017. The Giants signed him to the Practice Squad in September.

Koehn was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Dolphins (2016), Minnesota Vikings (2017), and Cincinnati Bengals (2017). The Giants signed Koehn to a reserve/futures contract in January 2018, but waived him before the season started. He’s played in only one regular-season game with no field goal attempts.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck), linebacker Connor Barwin (knee), and place kicker Aldrick Rosas (right quad) did not practice on Tuesday.

“(Rosas is) better,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “We’re hopeful he will be ready to go Thursday. In the event that he isn’t, though, we made a practice squad move with Marshall Koehn, so brought back a kicker that we’re familiar with.”

Tight end Evan Engram (knee), tight end Rhett Ellison (foot), and linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle) were limited in practice.

Wide receiver Jawill Davis (shoulder) and defensive end Josh Mauro (groin) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

