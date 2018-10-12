PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 34 – NEW YORK GIANTS 13…

Follow @BigBlueInteract

Aside from running back Saquon Barkley, the New York Giants did not bother to show up for their Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. In a game that was never competitive, the Giants lost 34-13 at a rainy MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants fell to 1-5 on the season and remain dead last in the NFC East. The Eagles have now won 17 of the last 21 games in the series.

The game got out of hand quickly. On the second offensive snap of the game, quarterback Eli Manning was picked off at the Giants’ 40-yard line. The interception was returned 24 yards to the New York 16. Three plays later, quarterback Carson Wentz threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Due to a 46-yard run by Barkley, the Giants were able to set up a 33-yard field goal on their second possession. The Giants trailed 7-3.

The Eagles gained field position in an exchange of punts and a 23-yard punt return by the Eagles. This set up Philadelphia on the Giants’ 44-yard line. Six plays later, running back Corey Clement scored from one yard out and the Eagles were up 14-3.

Both teams then exchanged punts twice. A superlative 55-yard catch-and-run by Barkley enabled the Giants to get into field goal range again, with Rosas cutting the scored to 14-6. But that meager momentum disappeared in a flash as the Eagles drove 75 yards in four plays to go up 21-6 on Wentz’s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Another quick three-and-out by the Giants and poor punt coverage was followed by a 6-play, 35-yard drive by the Eagles that set up a 33-yard field goal and a 24-6 first-half advantage. The half ended with another punt by the Giants and a missed 54-yard field goal by the Eagles.

For all intents and purposes, the Eagles ended the game on their first drive of the second half. The Eagles drove 75 yards in 12 plays with Wentz connecting on his third touchdown pass of the game, and second to Jeffery. The Eagles now led 31-6.

Barkley tried to keep things interesting by scoring from 50 yards out on the Giants’ first drive of the half. However, it was the only touchdown the Giants would score and the last points the team would score on the night. The Eagles followed up that New York score with a 13-play, 64-yard, 6-minute drive that ended with a 30-yard field goal early in the 4th quarter.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the game. The Giants reached the red zone midway through the 4th quarter but turned the football over on downs at the Philadelphia 5-yard line.

Offensively, Manning finished the game 24-of-43 with no touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked four times and the Giants averaged an embarrassing 5.4 yards per pass play. Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. was limited to six catches for 44 yards. Really, the only offensive player of note was Barkley who caught 9 passes for 99 yards and rushed 13 times for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Giants allowed 23 first downs and 379 total net yards with the Eagles converting on 9-of-16 (56 percent) third-down attempts. The Giants picked up only one sack (by linebacker Olivier Vernon) and did not force a turnover.

The Eagles were 4-of-6 in red zone opportunities while the Giants were 0-of-3.

INACTIVE LIST AND INJURY REPORT…

Inactive for the New York Giants were wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck), tight end Evan Engram (knee), tight end Rhett Ellison (foot), quarterback Kyle Lauletta, center Evan Brown, defensive tackle John Jenkins, and safety Kamrin Moore.

Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (concussion) and wide receiver Cody Latimer (hamstring) left the game with injuries.

POST-GAME REACTION…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

