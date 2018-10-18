Everyone Practices; Giants Sign Corey Coleman to Practice Squad

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck), left tackle Nate Solder (neck), and linebacker Olivier Vernon (ribs) practiced on a limited basis on Thursday.

Tight ends Evan Engram (knee) and Rhett Ellison (foot) fully practiced.

GIANTS SIGN COREY COLEMAN TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to the team’s Practice Squad. To make room for Coleman, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contract of wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who was signed on Tuesday.

The 24-year old, 5’11”, 185-pound Coleman was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. An injury-plagued bust in Cleveland, Coleman has also had brief stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots this year. Coleman has played in 19 NFL games with 18 starts, accruing 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

The Giants practice on Friday and Saturday in preparation for Monday night’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons. The team’s coordinators address the media on Friday.