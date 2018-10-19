New York Giants Coordinators Address the Media; Injury Update

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) did not practice on Friday. “Jawill had a persistent headache, so the medical staff determined he should be placed in the concussion protocol,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur.

Wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck) and left tackle Nate Solder (neck) practiced on a limited basis on Friday.

Tight end Evan Engram (knee), tight end Rhett Ellison (foot), and linebacker Olivier Vernon (ribs) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Saturday in preparation for Monday night’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons.