Giants Trade Damon Harrison to Lions

GIANTS TRADE DAMON HARRISON TO THE LIONS…

The New York Giants have traded nose tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 5th-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Harrison was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jets after the 2012 NFL Draft. The Giants signed him as an unrestricted free agent in March 2016. In his first season with the Giants, Harrison had a superb year, starting every game and finishing the regular season with career highs in tackles (86) and sacks (2.5). Harrison also was arguably the best player on the team in 2017. Despite dealing with nagging ankle and elbow injuries, Harrison started all 16 games and finished the season with 76 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass defenses, and one interception. This year, Harrison started all seven games for the Giants and accrued 31 tackles and one forced fumble.

GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have re-signed tight end Garrett Dickerson to the Practice Squad. The Giants originally signed Dickerson in June 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent, and then signed him to the Practice Squad and 53-man roster in September. The Giants cut him from the 53-man roster last Sunday.

The Giants also waived linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong from Injured Reserve. Armstrong was placed on IR on October 16th with a concussion. Before suffering the injury, he had played in six games with one start, accruing 20 tackles. Armstrong was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the St. Louis Rams after the 2013 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Rams (2013-2014), Oakland Raiders (2014-2015), and 49ers (2015-2017). The Giants claimed Armstrong off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in late November 2017. Armstrong played in five games for the Giants in 2017 with one start.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Wednesday due to injury were linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and wide receiver Jawill Davis (concussion).

Guard Patrick Omameh (knee) and wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck) were limited.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday and Friday in preparation for Sunday’s home against against the Washington Redskins. The team’s coordinators will address the press on Thursday.