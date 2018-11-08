New York Giants Injury Update; Practice Squad Moves

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) practiced on a limited basis on Thursday. Offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (ankle) and linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) fully practiced.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver/returner Quadree Henderson to the Practice Squad. Henderson was waived from the 53-man roster on Tuesday. To make room for Henderson, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contract of running back Jhurell Pressley.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Friday and Saturday in preparation for Monday night’s road game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team’s coordinators address the media on Friday.