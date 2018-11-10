NEW YORK GIANTS CUT PATRICK OMAMEH…

The New York Giants have waived offensive guard Patrick Omameh, who was signed by the team in free agency to a 3-year, $15 million contract. Omameh started the first six regular season games at right guard for the Giants before being benched. Cutting Omameh is expected to cost about $3 million in dead money against the 2019 salary cap.

“It’s always hard when you release a veteran, especially a guy like Pat,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “Probably one of my favorite people that I’ve met doing this. Sometimes, it’s about the player. Sometimes, it’s about the situation, the numbers, and all that, but we wish Pat well… Pat came in and to his credit, he’s been a good soldier. We moved him around. We brought him in. We were going to play him at left guard. We signed him before we knew we were going to draft Will (Hernandez), so he moved over to right guard. He battled for us. You just make changes, and that’s just the way it goes. We’re constantly looking to try to get the right combination of guys.”

The 6’4”, 327-pound Omameh was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2013 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the 49ers (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-2014), Chicago Bears (2015), and Jaguars (2016-2017).

To fill Omameh’s roster spot, the Giants signed wide receiver/returner Quadree Henderson from the team’s Practice Squad. The Giants had cut Henderson from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The 5’8”, 192-pound Henderson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2018 NFL Draft. The Steelers waived him before the season started. The Giants signed Henderson to the Practice Squad and then the 53-man roster in October 2018.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Jawill Davis (concussion), offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (ankle), and linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) fully practiced on Saturday. All three are expected to be available to play on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Sunday. The team plays the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.