Wednesday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

Not practicing on Wednesday were fullback Eli Penny (back) and free safety Curtis Riley (shoulder). Linebacker Alec Ogletree (ribs) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (hip) practiced on a limited basis.

The New York Giants have signed safety Kenny Ladler to the Practice Squad. The 26-year old, 6’1”, 200-pound Ladler was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Buffalo Bills after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Bills (2014-2015), Edmonton Eskimos (2016-2017), and Washington Redskins (2018). Ladler has played in seven regular-season NFL games with no starts. Five of those games came with the Redskins this year. The Redskins waived him on November 6th.

The Giants practice on Thursday and Friday in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team’s coordinators address the media on Thursday.