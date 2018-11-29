 

Media Sessions With New York Giants Coordinators; Injury Update

Nov 292018
 
B.J. Hill and Landon Collins, New York Giants (November 25, 2018)

B.J. Hill and Landon Collins – © USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (hip) did not practice on Thursday.

Defensive end Kerry Wynn (concussion), linebacker B.J. Goodson (neck), linebacker Tae Davis (ankle), cornerback Grant Haley (hamstring), and safety Curtis Riley (shoulder) were limited in practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

