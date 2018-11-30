Evan Engram and B.J. Goodson Ruled Out of Bears Game

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) did not practice on Friday and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Linebackers Lorenzo Carter (hip) and B.J. Goodson (neck) practiced on a limited basis. Goodson has been ruled out of the game while Carter is “questionable.”

Defensive end Kerry Wynn (concussion), linebacker Tae Davis (ankle), cornerback Grant Haley (hamstring), and safety Curtis Riley (shoulder) fully practiced and are expected to play.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.