NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT – LANDON COLLINS DONE FOR THE SEASON…

Not practicing on Wednesday were safety Landon Collins (shoulder), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (hip), and linebacker Tae Davis (ankle).

The Giants announced late Wednesday afternoon that Collins will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Tight end Evan Engram (hamstring), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (rib), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (neck) practiced on a limited basis.

ALDRICK ROSAS NAMED “NFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants place kicker Aldrick Rosas has been named the “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” for his performance against the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Rosas not only kicked a team-record, 57-yard field goal in the the game, but he also kicked what turned out to be the game-winning 44-yard field goal in overtime. He also kicked a 37-yard field goal in the 4th quarter.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday and Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.