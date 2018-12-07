Odell Beckham Added to Injury Report; B.J. Goodson Questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

All of the players on the 53-man practiced on Friday.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham (quad), linebacker B.J. Goodson (neck/foot), and linebacker Tae Davis (ankle) practiced on a limited basis. Beckham is expected to play against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, but Goodson and Davis are officially “questionable” for the game.

Tight end Evan Engram (hamstring), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (rib), and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (hip) fully practiced. All three players are expected to play.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media access to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Washington Redskins on Sunday.