 

December 11, 2018 YES Network Podcast With Big Blue Interactive

Dec 112018
 
Eric Kennedy of BigBlueInteractive.com and Greg Breton of the ManCave Huddle join YES Network’s Chris Shearn on his latest “And…We’re Off” podcast. We discuss the New York Giants’ 40-16 annihilation of division-rival Washington Redskins. Topics discussed include Pat Shurmur, Eli Manning, Saquon Barkley, Alec Ogletree, and a host of under-the-radar performers. We also talk about changing team culture and the outside chances of making the playoffs.

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

